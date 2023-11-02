OnePlus Watch 2 on its way after being spotted online

It’s been more than two years since the original OnePlus Watch was introduced, so we’re certainly due a follow-up, and according to the latest reports the OnePlus Watch 2 may be just around the corner.

A report from India claims a device thought to be the OnePlus Watch 2 has been spotted on the BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) certification website. A listing for a product with the model ID of ‘OPWWE231’ appeared on the site with an approval date of 30 October, 2023. This tends to be a precursor to an upcoming launch.

Previous reports have tipped OnePlus’ second generation watch for an early 2024 arrival, potentially alongside the OnePlus 12 smartphone, and this latest development reinforces those earlier rumours.

As we’ve previously reported , the OnePlus 12 is being lined up for a global launch early next year as well (after a potential bow in China this December) - and with the OnePlus 11 having launched in February of this year, it gives us a pretty good idea of when the next launch will take place.

What will the Watch 2 offer up?

Details on the rumored OnePlus Watch 2 are currently relatively thin on the ground, but there are a couple of nuggets of information doing the rounds at the moment.

The biggest one is the suggestion the second generation wearable will run Google’s Wear OS, which would open up the Play Store to users, giving you access to a wide range of apps and services.

The original OnePlus Watch ran a custom operating system, which limited the apps and functions you could access. If a move to Wear OS is on the cards, you can expect the Watch 2 to be a featured-packed smartwatch.

There’s also talk of what will be powering the wearable, with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chipset being mooted as the brains for the device.

This chip, made specifically for wearables, launched in 2021 and can currently be found in a number of smartwatches including the Google Pixel Watch 2 , Oppo Watch 4 Pro, TicWatch Pro 5 and Xiaomi Watch 2 Pro.

If the OnePlus Watch 2 launch is imminent, we could well see more details leak out in the next couple of months in the run-up to the rumored early 2024 launch date.