OnePlus Open and Oppo Find N3 release date confirmed

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

We've found out quite a bit about the OnePlus Open in recent times. Not only has it been confirmed that it will be identical to the Oppo Find N3, with the sister companies sharing design and manufacture resources to release them into different markets, but we now know the launch date too.

OnePlus will be hoping that the Open will make it onto the list of best foldable phones when it launches its device on 19 October 2023.

While OnePlus itself is yet to confirm its event, it is claimed by 91Mobiles that it will occur at the same time as the Oppo Find N3 launch. And, Oppo has now officially announced its event via X (formerly Twitter).

Introducing not one, but two game-changing foldables.Tune into the #OPPOFindN3Series Global Launch and witness the future unfold.🔗 https://t.co/Fwkyuf02Om pic.twitter.com/G8xFYaqEeZOctober 12, 2023 See more

It has also posted a YouTube live link to follow the event as it happens.

We're not yet sure which territories will get which phone, but considering Oppo has withdrawn slightly from the UK and never released its Find N2 foldable in the country, it's more than likely that we'll get the OnePlus Open here.

Both the Oppo Find N3 and OnePlus Open are said to be coming with a 7.82-inch AMOLED display on the inside, and 6.31-inch screen on the front.

They will each allegedly be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, with Adreno graphics. And, there could be up to 16GB of RAM on board, along with 1TB of storage.

A 4,805mAh battery has been rumoured, along with two 48-megapixel cameras (main and ultrawide) as well as a 64-megapixel periscope lens. A 32-megapixel camera will reportedly be available for selfies.

One recent leak also suggests the pricing, for the OnePlus Open at least.

Accompanied by a bunch of renders of the forthcoming foldable, WinFuture claims that the phone will cost "just under $1,700" in the US. We don't yet know UK price details, but if accurate it makes it more than $100 less than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5.

Considering the above specifications, that would make the Open a very attractive option for those looking for a folding phone.

We will find out for sure on 19 October.