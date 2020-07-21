OnePlus Nord launch event livestream - how to watch

After weeks of building up hype for its mid-tier/ budget handset, the OnePlus Nord, the big day is finally here; OnePlus' launch event for the new device is happening today, and will see the company return to its roots with a line of more affordable devices alongside its more premium flagship phones, like the OnePlus 8 series.

The event is going to be livestreamed, but there's a twist for those of you who want something a bit different, with OnePlus proclaiming that it's the first company to carry out the "world's first AR smartphone launch." Regardless of how you choose to tune in, here's when and how to watch the OnePlus Nord launch event.

OnePlus Nord reveal livestream - when does it start?

OnePlus has confirmed that the Nord launch will kick off today, Tuesday July 21, at 7AM PT/ 10AM ET/ 3PM BST. That gives you plenty of time to decide how you want to watch and download any apps you might need to participate.

OnePlus Nord reveal livestream - how to watch in AR?

You've got a few options on the table here, each with a different flavour, so depending on where you are when it kicks off, you can pick the means that's most suited.

First up is the 'world first' AR livestream for something a bit different. You'll need to download the Nord AR App from the Play Store or App Store and as per the app description, the "Nord AR Experience uses a lot of processing power" so your phone needs to be up to the task.

If you're entrenched in the Apple ecosystem, the recommended devices include the iPhone XR, iPhone XS, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, and iPhone SE (2nd Generation).

If you're using a OnePlus 8 series smartphone, and are struggling to get the app working, OnePlus has outlined how install the latest update that enables ARCore support, noting that "data will not be wipe by installing this build but it's better to take the data backup".



Installation Process:

Move the installed the file to Internal Storage/Root Folder Goto settings-> System-> System Updates Click the top-right settings cog -> Local upgrade-> Click the downloaded file and Install-> Reboot



If you managed to get hold of a physical invite, you can scan the QR code to enjoy extra features, like being able to snap photos and record the event. Thanks to 9to5Google, you can scan the QR code below. Don't forget to make sure that your phone's juiced up, you have decent WiFi, a pair of headphones, and a flat surface nearby to enjoy the event to the fullest.

(Image credit: 9to5 Google/ OnePlus )

OnePlus Nord reveal livestream - how to watch?

If you're not fussed about the AR launch, you can tune in the old-fashioned way by simply visiting OnePlus' official website. The company has also teamed up with YouTube channel Unbox Therapy who'll be livestreaming the launch on their channel.

OnePlus Nord reveal livestream - pre-order pop-up?

While the pre-orders for the OnePlus Nord have closed, you can still get your hands on the new handset early with OnePlus' online Pop-up.

It'll go live shortly after the reveal, so keep an eye on the OnePlus Nord Instagram account as well as the OnePlus website.