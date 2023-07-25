One resistance band and these four easy exercises for more muscular triceps

Short, speedy and very beginner-friendly

woman doing resistance band workout
published

If you’re constantly doing bicep exercises to try and make your arms more muscular, but aren’t succeeding, then stop, as you need to do some tricep exercises. This workout is made up of four simple moves, so it’s ideal for beginners and perfect for adding onto the end of another upper body workout. Plus, all you need for it is a small loop resistance band

In case you weren’t already aware, the triceps make up 60 to 70% of your total arm, so if your main focus is to sculpt your arms more, then you can’t ignore working on your triceps – period. You also use them for activities that require a ‘push’ motion, plus doing regular tricep exercises also strengthens the elbow joint and your shoulders.

Although this workout has very beginner-friendly moves, don’t think you’ve got off too lightly, as the high reps mean you’re going to feel the burn! You’ll be aiming for 10 to 12 reps of each exercise and you’ll complete the workout three times in total. Really focus on squeezing the tricep at the top of the movement to try and increase that mind-muscle connection to help target those tricep muscles. Here’s your workout:

  • Tricep kickback (10 to 12 reps each side)
  • Straight tricep lift
  • Tricep extension (10 to 12 reps each side)
  • Tricep side extensions (10 to 12 reps each side)

Although a loop reisstance band (also known as a 'booty band') is used in this workout, a large pull-up band or a therapy band is also suitable. Don’t have a resistance band? You can always use a pair of dumbbells, a single kettlebell or, alternatively, you could even fill up a big bottle of water and use this as a weight. If you're looking for another workout to pair alongside it to make it a little longer , then this three-move tricep home workout is perfect.

