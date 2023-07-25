One resistance band and these four easy exercises for more muscular triceps

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

If you’re constantly doing bicep exercises to try and make your arms more muscular, but aren’t succeeding, then stop, as you need to do some tricep exercises. This workout is made up of four simple moves, so it’s ideal for beginners and perfect for adding onto the end of another upper body workout. Plus, all you need for it is a small loop resistance band.

In case you weren’t already aware, the triceps make up 60 to 70% of your total arm, so if your main focus is to sculpt your arms more, then you can’t ignore working on your triceps – period. You also use them for activities that require a ‘push’ motion, plus doing regular tricep exercises also strengthens the elbow joint and your shoulders.

Although this workout has very beginner-friendly moves, don’t think you’ve got off too lightly, as the high reps mean you’re going to feel the burn! You’ll be aiming for 10 to 12 reps of each exercise and you’ll complete the workout three times in total. Really focus on squeezing the tricep at the top of the movement to try and increase that mind-muscle connection to help target those tricep muscles. Here’s your workout:

Tricep kickback (10 to 12 reps each side)

Straight tricep lift

Tricep extension (10 to 12 reps each side)

Tricep side extensions (10 to 12 reps each side)