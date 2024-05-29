One of the most successful crime dramas ever is to return 18 years on – as a prequel

When I think about my favourite-ever TV series, there's one gem that's (perhaps unexpectedly) in among my mix of favourites. Dexter, which first aired in 2006, is an all-time classic – and many fans agree, with a number of its eight original seasons scoring 96% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Now Dexter is set to return once more – and thankfully not as season two of the so-so-rated New Blood offshoot – in a much-hyped prequel called Original Sin. It's sounding wholly different to anything before it, too, with Hollywood royalty already attached – but the original star, Michael C Hall, no longer involved.

At the time of writing there's no trailer – we're a long way from that, as filming hasn't commenced yet – only information that's recently come to light, including the attachment of Christian Slater, playing Dexter's father, and Patrick Gibson – of Shadow and Bone fame – taking on the role of a young Dexter Morgan. It might be made 18 years after the original series aired, but its timeline is set 15 years prior to the original air date.

There's plenty of material to cover, no doubt, and with a score sheet that can be wiped clean, the writing team can take this new Dexter outing in any direction they please. And with that initial cast list already at the helm, this could be the Dexter season to rope me (and other fans) back in – as, let's face it, there were moments in seasons 6 and 8 of the original when I almost gave up.

If the show is yet to commence shooting, which is expected imminently – Dexter Daily reckons on the 6 June, based on a teaser from Showtime – it might not be until summer 2025 that we get the first episode airing. That also confirms Showtime remains attached to the franchise, which will surely mean many of the best streaming services will be fighting for rights to air outside of the USA.

So while it's still rather loose in terms of plot, shooting date commencement and anticipated publish date right now, I'm still excited about one of the best-ever crime drama mystery thrillers returning in a whole new form. Don't let us down, Showtime, as Dexter: Original Sin could be the 2025 series fans have been waiting for – whether they know it or not.