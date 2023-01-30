Omega Speedmaster Super Racing takes accuracy to new heights

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Omega has a long history of big achievements and the brand's latest innovation has added to its impressive tally. Omega has just launched a new Speedmaster model, and while that may not seem like the most groundbreaking news, it's the inside where things get really interesting.

The latest Speedmaster takes precision to a new level thanks to the Spirate System, which includes a revolutionary new patent-pending spiral that allows for ultra-fine adjustments. This new mechanism means it's now possible for Omega to achieve certified precision of only 0/+2 seconds a day.

To achieve this level of accuracy, Omega has developed a new Si14 balance spring which allows the watchmaker to act on the stiffness of the hairspring’s attachment point through an eccentric adjustment mechanism located on the balance bridge.

(Image credit: Omega)

The first timepiece to include this Spirate System is the Speedmaster Super Racing in stainless steel.

Circling the dial is the distinctive racing style minute-track and a black ceramic bezel ring with the famous tachymeter scale in new yellow “grand feu” enamel. This bold yellow shade is also used on the gradient chronograph hand and striped small seconds hand at 9 o’clock.

The watch’s 60-minute/12-hour recorder, directly opposite at 3 o’clock, also serves as a second time zone, while the honeycomb pattern of the dial references a concept timepiece on display at the Omega Museum which survived extreme magnetic fields of 160,000 GAUSS.

The diamond-polished and bevelled black arrowhead indexes are filled with a new and exclusive Super-LumiNova which emits a surprising yellow glow. This colour code extends to the Speedmaster and Super Racing wording on the dial.

Providing the power is Omega’sCo-Axial Master Chronometer 9920 which has been certified at the industry’s highest level by the Swiss Federal Institute of Metrology (METAS). Proof of this certification is provided by a distinctive red METAS card, which in this case includes confirmation of the 0/+2 seconds a day precision.

The new Speedmaster Super Racing includes a sporty alternative to the steel bracelet. A NATO strap in recycled nylon with black and yellow stripes.