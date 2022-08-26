Older Samsung smartwatches are getting this free Galaxy Watch 5 upgrade

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Ahead of the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro arriving in shops this Friday, a software update has brought its new digital watch faces to older models.

The faces have rolled out within what is otherwise a fairly small upgrade to the Galaxy Watch 4’s operating system, giving owners of the year-old smartwatch the ability to make it look and feel like the newest model.

Specifically, the update takes the Galaxy Watch app to version 2.2.11.22081151, and it’s available to download from the Galaxy Store and Google Play Store now. As ever, these updates tend to roll out gradually, so if you can’t see it just yet, we suggest you try again later.

Names of the new Galaxy Watch 5 faces now available for the Watch 4 include Info Board, Pro Analog, Digital Neon, Analog Utility, Kinetic Digits and Flower Garden.

This is probably just the start when it comes to new faces for the Galaxy Watch 4. As 9to5Google points out, it seems like that the smartwatch will gain more new faces with the upcoming 4.5 update to the One UI Watch system, which runs on the new Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro.

The major update is expected to expand to the older Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic in the next couple of months.