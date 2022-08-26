Older Samsung smartwatches are getting this free Galaxy Watch 5 upgrade

Software update brings digital dials of the new watch to the Galaxy Watch 4

samsung galaxy watch 5
(Image credit: Samsung)
Alistair Charlton
By
published

Ahead of the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro arriving in shops this Friday, a software update has brought its new digital watch faces to older models.

The faces have rolled out within what is otherwise a fairly small upgrade to the Galaxy Watch 4’s operating system, giving owners of the year-old smartwatch the ability to make it look and feel like the newest model.

Specifically, the update takes the Galaxy Watch app to version 2.2.11.22081151, and it’s available to download from the Galaxy Store and Google Play Store now. As ever, these updates tend to roll out gradually, so if you can’t see it just yet, we suggest you try again later.

Names of the new Galaxy Watch 5 faces now available for the Watch 4 include Info Board, Pro Analog, Digital Neon, Analog Utility, Kinetic Digits and Flower Garden.

This is probably just the start when it comes to new faces for the Galaxy Watch 4. As 9to5Google points out, it seems like that the smartwatch will gain more new faces with the upcoming 4.5 update to the One UI Watch system, which runs on the new Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro.

The major update is expected to expand to the older Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic in the next couple of months.

TOPICS
Smartwatch
Alistair Charlton
Alistair Charlton

Alistair is a freelance automotive and technology journalist. He has bylines on esteemed sites such as the BBC, Forbes, TechRadar, and of best of all, T3, where he covers topics ranging from classic cars and men's lifestyle, to smart home technology, phones, electric cars, autonomy, Swiss watches, and much more besides. He is an experienced journalist, writing news, features, interviews and product reviews. If that didn't make him busy enough, he is also the co-host of the AutoChat podcast.

Latest

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals