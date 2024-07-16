Nutmeg Prime Day and score a brilliant deal on a down sleeping bag from Rab

As always, while Amazon Prime Day bargains drag people’s attention in one direction, there are numerous bargains to be found by exploring elsewhere, and this deal on a truly excellent duck down sleeping bag from one of my favourite British brands is an absolute belter.

Not for nothing do Rab bags feature prominently in our round up of both the best sleeping bags on the market, and our more specialised buying guide to the best lightweight sleeping bags available. The excellent Rab Neutrino 400 sleeping bag scored a full 5 stars from our expert reviewer, and while the lower-priced, marginally heavier Ascent is not quite as highly specced, it remains an excellent bag for three-season use on the trails and in the hills – perfect for the majority of us, who aren’t elite mountaineers – and with 35% off, it’s an absolute bargain.

Rab Ascent 400 Down sleeping bag

was £282.95 now £183.92 save 35% A mummy shaped sleeping bag, the Ascent 400 is stuffed with water-repellent duck down, and the trapezoidal baffle design keeps the fill in place. The 3-season Ascent 400 weighs 920g (in the standard length) and has a comfort rating of comfort rating of 3°C (and a lower limit rating of -3°C). Other features include an inside zipped pocket and a two-way main zip.

Rab sleeping bags are synonymous with high comfort and top performance and functionality, and the Ascent 400 is no exception. This mummy shaped bag offers plenty of shoulder and foot room, while reducing excess internal space to keep the weight down and avoid pockets of cool air. The 650 cuin fill power down has been given a hydrophobic treatment, so it repels water and won’t clump too much if it gets damp (although, of course, you should take great care not to get a down sleeping bag wet).

Ideal for trekking, camping, backpacking and low-level mountaineering from spring through to autumn (and potentially even into winter, depending where you are and what kind of tent and camping mat you pair it with), the Ascent 400 features an excellent hood with a draw cord, and a useful double zip, which allows you to air your feet if things start to get a little too warm. The main zip even has an easy-to-locate slider that glows in the dark.

Already one of Rab’s more accessible sleeping bags, the versatile Ascent 400 is available here with almost £100 knocked off the asking price – an absolute bargain for a down sleeping bag that will deliver many years of cosy camping warmth.