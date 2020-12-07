Now TV deal lets you grab a 1-month Sky Sports Pass for just £25

If you're a sports fan and have been looking forward to this winter holiday season's glut of live sporting events then this Now TV deal is well worth checking out. That's because the Now TV deal gives total and unlimited access to all 11 Sky Sports channels for an entire month for just £25.

So that's access to massive Premier League football fixtures like Man Utd vs Man City, adrenaline-pumping Formula One live from the Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix, South Africa vs England in the 3rd One Day International cricket match, and full coverage of the US Women's golf Open among much more, for just £25.

And, what's even better is that this price will hold, if you want to continue with the Sky Sports Pass after the first month, for six months. But as all of Now TV passes are completely contract-free, you can cancel at any time you want with just a few button presses. Maximum entertainment, zero long-term commitment or cancelling hassle.

The full details of the Now TV Sky Sports Pass deal can be viewed below:

Today's best Now TV deal Now TV Sky Sports Pass (1-month) | 7-day free trial of Now TV Boost | Was: £33.99 | Now: £25 | Available now

An entire month of Sky Sports for £25 is just superb value in anybody's book. That's all 11 Sky Sports channels and every single live sporting event and match for a month for just £25. Premier League football, Formula One, international cricket, and much more, delivered every single day of the festive period.View Deal

This deal also comes with a free 7-day subscription to Now TV Boost, which allows you to stream content in Full HD 1080p and with immersive 5.1 Dolby Digital Audio. Here at T3 we think Boost is a great extra to have with Now TV, and here you can trial it out for the first seven days for nothing. Don't want it? Then you can just turn it off and not spend a penny (although Boost is only £3 a month).

Want to see just how many football games Sky is showing throughout December? Here's a list of upcoming fixture:

Mon Dec 7: Brighton vs Southampton - Kick-Off 8pm

Fri Dec 11: Leeds vs West Ham - Kick-Off 8pm

Sat Dec 12: Newcastle vs West Brom - Kick-Off 3pm

Sat Dec 12: Man Utd vs Man City - Kick-Off 5.30pm

Sun Dec 13: Southampton vs Sheffield United - Kick-Off 12pm

Sun Dec 13: Crystal Palace vs Tottenham - Kick-Off 2.15pm

Sun Dec 13: Fulham vs Liverpool - Kick-Off 4.30pm

Sun Dec 13: Arsenal vs Burnley - Kick-Off 7.15pm

Sat Dec 19: Everton vs Arsenal - Kick-Off 5.30pm

Sat Dec 19: Newcastle vs Fulham - Kick-Off 8pm

Sun Dec 20: Brighton vs Sheffield United - Kick-Off 12pm

Sun Dec 20: Tottenham vs Leicester - Kick-Off 2.15pm

Sun Dec 20: Man Utd vs Leeds - Kick-Off 4.30pm

Mon Dec 21: Burnley vs Wolves - Kick-Off 5.30pm

Mon Dec 21: Chelsea vs West Ham - Kick-Off 8pm

Sat Dec 26: Fulham vs Southampton - Kick-Off 3pm

Sat Dec 26: Arsenal vs Chelsea - Kick-Off 5.30pm

Sun Dec 27: Leeds vs Burnley - Kick-Off 12pm

Sun Dec 27: West Ham vs Brighton - Kick-Off 2.15pm

Sun Dec 27: Liverpool vs West Brom - Kick-Off 4.30pm

Sun Dec 27: Wolves vs Tottenham - Kick-Off 7.15pm

And that's just the Premier League fixtures that are on offer. The amount of live sport delivered by this deal is simply incredible when you think about it, and here at T3 we think it is a great way to keep sports fans entertained over the festive period.

Now TV is accessible on basically every device you can think of, too, from TVs to computers to tablets and onto smartphones. Basically all modern smart TVs come with the app built-in or available on the TV's app store for free, too, while Now TV also offers some great plug-and-play hardware that works with any screen with a HDMI port. You can check the lowest prices on two of the best Now TV hardware packages below: