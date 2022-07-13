Nothing Ear (1) get a £40 price drop for Prime Day and I'm adding them to my basket

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Amazon Prime Day is coming to a close so it's almost time to wave goodbye to all the best Prime Day deals. But, just a few hours before it ends, I spotted what might be one of the best bargains of all.

The Nothing Ear (1) true wireless earbuds have had a huge 40% price drop at Amazon which is a saving of a whopping £40 - that's by far the cheapest they have ever been.

(opens in new tab) Nothing Ear (1): was £99.99, now £59.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

There was a lot of hype about the Nothing Ear (1) when they were first released in 2021 and they've caused quite a stir ever since. A transparent pair of true wireless earbuds, they certainly stand out from the crowd and they perform pretty well too. In the T3 review, we went as far as to say 'you won't find a better pair of affordable noise-cancelling buds right now'.

Why you should buy the Nothing Ear (1)

After positioning themselves are AirPod rivals, but for a much smaller price, the Nothing Ear (1) had a lot to prove. But what's actually refreshing about them is that Nothing took a different direction to Apple when it came to the design, opting for transparent plastic across the case and stem.

Admittedly the shape is largely the same but I'd still say these are some of the best-looking earbuds about town. In the Nothing Ear (1) review, we said that 'what you can see is pretty cool, it does make you appreciate just how much goes into creating true wireless earbuds'.

Naturally, it's not all about looks and true wireless earbuds need to have some substance as well as style. Luckily, these don't disappoint. We decided that despite not being game-changing in anyway, the sound is a lot more premium than the price tag would suggest (more so now with this amazing deal) and they boast very effective noise cancelling technology as well.

You might now be thinking 'but what's the catch' - and well there isn't one really. There are a couple of small downsides like the fact that the case takes ages to charge and you won't get any manual EQ settings, but those seem more like niggles rather than significant dealbreakers.

