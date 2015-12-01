Nokia turns its attention to VR with a new $60K camera

Initially revealed earlier in the year, Nokia's first foray into virtual reality is finally available for pre-order - and one can be yours if you're willing to cough up a $5,000 as a deposit. Oh, and it'll set you back a total of $60,000 when it finally hit shops. Pocket change, eh?

Thing is, this is no ordinary bit of kit. Unlike other cameras designed to capture imagery for use with a VR headset such as Oculus Rift or PlayStation VR, the Nokia OZO has been designed with filmmakers in mind. And rather than using a flat circular lens, the Finnish device uses eight shutter sensors spread across a spherical body. It can turn 360 degrees and even stream real-time footage to a VR headset.

With 500GB of solid state storage, the Nokia OZO can hold up to 45 minutes of high-quality footage - and if you're willing to part with that many sheets, you'll be able to get your hands on one next year when shipping starts in Q1 2016.

Via: Nokia

Why not check out: Man helps the Force awaken by turning TIE fighter toy into a working drone