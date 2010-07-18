Image 1 of 4 Nokia Kinetic concept pictures Image 2 of 4 Nokia Kinetic concept pictures Image 3 of 4 Nokia Kinetic concept pictures Image 4 of 4 Nokia Kinetic concept pictures

British designer Jeremy Innes-Hopkins gives his take on Nokia's future.

This is the Nokia Kinetic, it's the painstaking work of British designer Jeremy Innes-Hopkins, and as far as he's concerned, it's the future of Nokia mobile phones.

There is much to be deduced from the title, the phone was designed to be used through movement. The not inconsiderable posterior is not only there to hold the camera, but it also contains an electro-magnet. The magnet moves, shifting the weight distribution and allowing the phone to effectively 'stand up' on its own. This allows for a rather novel way to interact with the phone, to reject a call, you simply tap the phone and it will retreat back to its original position.

While it's true that the bulge would impede the phones 'pocketablity', we do like the innovation that's gone into the design of this product. Also with Nokia now switching over to MeeGo OS for all its high end smartphones this would be a perfect device to show off their change of direction.

