Nintendo Switch Lite The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening console bundle reduced

Amazon's selection of early Black Friday deals and discounts on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite console and game bundles is truly first rate right now, and among the offers is this attractive package.

The bundle deal includes a Nintendo Switch Lite in either turquoise (T3's choice), yellow, grey or - excitingly for Pokemon fans - Zacian and Zamazenta Edition light rose, as well as the fantastic The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening for a reduced price point. As the deal comes courtesy of Amazon, free delivery is also included.

You can check out the full details of the deal below:

The Switch Lite is the new Nintendo console currently on everyone's Christmas list, and Link's Awakening is the gorgeous new remake of one of the best Zelda games ever made. Here the two are bundled together with a small but very welcome price reduction of £13.84, taking their cost down from £242.84 to £229. The exact same bundle can be picked up in yellow, grey, or Zacian and Zamazenta Edition light rose, too, but in those cases the discount isn't quite as big. Free delivery is included on all deals.View Deal

Naturally, as a deal T3 recommends, The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening is a resident in our must-play Nintendo Switch games guide, while we said in our Nintendo Switch Lite review that the system "delivers a classic portable handheld gaming experience that makes enjoying the Japanese maker's top selection of software on the go a pleasure."

Will we see a bigger discount on this bundle come Black Friday? Well, the truth is we may do, but considering that this console and game are both very much in-demand right now, we can't see more than an extra tenner being cut of the price, and even if that does take place then, as we noted recently on another Switch deal (see below), we can't see the bundle being made available in large numbers. That's why we think that if you've been after a Switch Lite and this new Zelda game, then this is definitely a deal to check out.

