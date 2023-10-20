Nintendo Switch 2 could beat PS5 and Xbox Series X when it comes to ray tracing

Nintendo consoles have traditionally not been known as graphical powerhouses. The Wii wasn't as powerful as its PlayStation and Xbox rivals, the DS couldn't match the PSP but that never stopped them from being some of the most iconic machines in gaming. Well, it looks like Nintendo could be about to lay down a graphics gauntlet of sorts if this latest Switch 2 rumour is true.

According to industry insider Nate the Hate, the Nintendo Switch 2 will feature Ray Reconstruction technology. As it stands that means it would need to at least feature DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) 3.5 technology and put it above both the PS5 and Xbox Series X in specs.

Of course, the Switch is an older system than the PS5 and Xbox Series X, and in more need of an overhaul but this would be quite the step up in performance. Super Mario Bros Wonder looks to be quite the swansong for the Switch, but it's clear that its time is running out. Heck, even Mario Kart 8 has finally run out of new content.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Certainly, this upgrade would lend some weight to claims that the console has been spotted running some pretty intense software like Hogwarts:Legacy and the Matrix Awakens Unreal Engine 5 demo. We expect to see the console around late 2024. Nintendo always uses its hardware to introduce something new as well, the Wii had motion controls, the Wii U had the Gamepad and the Switch introduced to handheld/console hybrids, so hopefully there's something big in store for us.

To be honest I just want to be able to play my favourite Nintendo games in as beautiful a fashion as possible. Perhaps we could finally get a good-looking Pokemon game for example, maybe Yoshi has been secretly hairy all along, but we just haven't had the technology for it (hopefully not)?