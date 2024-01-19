Nintendo Switch 2 confirmed by developers who claim they're working on it

It's a commonly held belief that Nintendo will announce its next-generation games console in the next few months, for a release closer this autumn. The Japanese gaming giant has even confirmed that a new machine is in the works.

Now we have further proof that the Nintendo Switch 2 (or whatever it will be called) is indeed real and, in fact, in the hands of developers.

An industry survey carried out by the GDC (Games Developers Conference) has revealed (via VGC) that 8% of developers are currently working on titles for the "Nintendo Switch successor".

The GDC State of the Game Industry 2024 report has been created using the replies over "over 3,000 game developers" and also reveals that more of them want to develop for the forthcoming Switch 2 than the Xbox Series X/S.

The results show that 32% are "most interested" in the Switch successor, while just 29% in the Xbox Series X/S.

The PC is the platform that most interests the industry, it seems, with 62% ticking the box. The PlayStation 5 follows with 41%. Note, developers could choose multiple platforms in this category.

That Switch 2 devkits are in the hands of studios is not particularly surprising – they'd have to be if we're to get any third-party games at launch. Indeed, it was revealed last September that the new console was even being demoed to developers at Gamescom behind closed doors.

Of course, as the survey was anonymous, we don't know exact which teams are making games for the machine. But, we're certainly grateful they are.

One of the biggest complaints about the original Nintendo Switch at launch was the lack of launch content. Bar The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, there were very few AAA games available for the first couple of months of the console's life.

However, the moaning minnies, who even decried the Switch a flop at that early stage, were to be proved very wrong indeed. Nintendo has shipped over 130 million Nintendo Switch models to date.