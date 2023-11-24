Ninja Speedi air fryer is the cheapest it’s ever been for Black Friday!

The best Black Friday deals are officially live today and if you’ve been looking for a low price on an air fryer or multi cooker, I’ve found the best deal for you. Right now at Ninja, the Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 Rapid Cooker and Air Fryer is the cheapest it’s ever been in the Black Friday sales .

View the Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 deal

Originally priced at £249.99, the Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 is now just £138, saving shoppers £111.99 on this best air fryer and best multi cooker . The Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 was launched this year, so it’s already exciting to see it discounted for Black Friday and

The Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 is unlike any air fryer I’ve ever tried before and since getting it, I’ve used it every week, if not every day! It has 10 versatile cooking functions to choose from, but my personal favourite is the Speedi Meals feature. In my 5-star Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 Rapid Cooker and Air Fryer review , I said that I loved this clever setting as it creates full meals in just 15 minutes, including protein, grains, vegetables and sauces.

To view the Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 deal, click the link above or keep reading for more details.

Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 Rapid Cooker and Air Fryer: was £249.99 , now £138 at Ninja

Get 45% off the Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 Rapid Cooker and Air Fryer in the Ninja Black Friday sale. This air fryer and multi cooker has a Rapid Cooking System which uses steam to make delicious meals using less fat than traditional methods. With this device, you can air fry, steam air fry, steam, bake/roast, steam bake, grill, dehydrate, slow cook and sear/sauté, using the clear display and control panel. Now at its cheapest price ever!

If you fancy buying the Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 from a different retailer, you’re in luck as you can find it at this new low price at Amazon , Currys , Argos and Very .

This Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 deal is definitely what you should buy this Black Friday if you want to make mealtimes easier and stress-free. With the Speedi Meals setting and other cooking methods, all you have to do is place your ingredients in the basket and let it do its thing! The Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 is perfect for late night dinners when you’re tired after a long day or don’t have the time, but the food it creates still looks and tastes like you’ve made a big effort!