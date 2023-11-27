Ninja still has up to 25% off appliances for Cyber Monday, but it won't last long

That's right, Black Friday weekend is almost over and Cyber Monday has arrived. We hope you've managed to secure some wonderful bargains so far, and whilst the deals may be coming to an end, they're certainly not over yet.

As we enter the festive season, one of my favourite things to do is host my family and friends. I love a good catch up over a nice meal and a few bottles of wine, and it's also the reason why some new kitchen appliances are at the top of my list. I started browsing at the possibilities over the weekend and was so excited to see that Ninja had an impressive sale on.

Known for manufacturing some of the best air fryers, multi-cookers and saucepan sets, Ninja has been making its way round household kitchens for nearly 15 years. The brand is finishing off Black Friday weekend by applying up to 25% off some of their best-selling appliances. Whether you're looking for a new air fryer, barbecue or multi-cooker, Ninja is here to help you out...

Before you find out more, have you seen Ninja's brand new Electric Outdoor Oven? It's very impressive...

Save up to 25% on Ninja's best-selling air fryers, appliances, multi cookers and more

Ninja Woodfire Electric BBQ Grill & Smoker: was £349.99 , now £249.99 at Ninja (save £100) If you have a small balcony or garden area, the Ninja Woodfire Electric BBQ Grill & Smoker is the best barbecue to introduce to your home. As an electric barbecue, it might split opinions from barbecue fanatics, but it’s easy to use, has multiple cooking functions, creates delicious food and allows you to barbecue all year round. Read our full review for more information (we gave it a 5-star if you didn't know!)

Ninja Foodi MAX Dual Zone Air Fryer with Smart Cook System AF451UK: was £269.99 , now £179 at Ninja (save £90)

The large capacity air fryer that cooks 2 foods, 2 ways, and finishes at the same time – with perfect results. The 6 available cooking functions include Max Crisp, Roast, Bake, Reheat, Dehydrate and Air Fry.

Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer Dual Air Fryer 10.4L AF500UK: was £269.99 , now £219.99 at Ninja (save £50)

Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer Dual Air Fryer is able to cook two kinds of food, in two ways, and in two independent cooking zones. You can also remove the divider to create an extra-large 10.4L MegaZone, meaning it's easier to fit larger foods.

Ninja Foodi MAX Dual Zone Air Fryer AF400UK: was £249.99 , now £169 at Ninja (save £81)

The Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer offers a neat twist on air fryer tech by allowing you to cook separate ingredients alongside each other and independently. It makes perfect sense if you've got dinner to cook and family members want different things. Equally, if you're eating solo just use one side of the fryer. It’s a fab and flexible machine that, with practice, provides quick meals without the hassle. There's also the benefit of quick and easy program options if you're pushed for time, or you can tweak and fine tune cooking times manually instead. Read our full review for more information!

Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer AF300UK: was £219.99 , now £139 at Ninja (save £80)

With 6 cooking functions (Air Fry, Max Crisp, Roast, Bake, Dehydrate, Reheat), this Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer has a 7.6L capacity that feeds up to 8 people. It also cooks up to 75% faster than fan ovens.

Ninja Air Fryer MAX AF100UK: was £149.99 , now £79 at Ninja (save £40)

The Ninja Air Fryer MAX is a quick & easy way to cook using little to no oil. It uses up to 75% less fat than traditional frying methods and can cook up to 50% faster than fan ovens.It also has 4 different cooking functions: Air Fry, Roast, Dehydrate and Reheat.

Ninja Blender with Auto-iQ: was £99.99 , now £79.99 at Ninja (save £20)

Featuring a sleek new silhouette with a stylish silver-grey finish and stainless steel accents, this elegant Ninja blender looks great on any kitchen worktop. Easily create delicious smoothies and ice-cool drinks at the touch of a button.

Ninja CREAMi Ice Cream & Frozen Dessert Maker: was £224.98 , now £194.99 at Ninja (save £30)

Create and customise delicious homemade treats, exactly as you like them - from indulgent ice cream, smooth gelato and luxurious milkshakes to soft fruit sorbets, guilt-free smoothie bowls and more. This bundle also includes 4 additional multi-coloured tubs, giving you 7 tubs altogether.

Ninja Foodi 2-in-1 Hand Blender & Mixer: was £99.99 , now £78 at Ninja (save £21)

Easily switch between immersion blender and mixing attachments with the Ninja Foodi 2-in-1 Hand Blender & Mixer. It has 2 blending speeds and 5 mixing speeds, alongside a SmartTorque motor which powers through thick mixtures.

Ninja Foodi MAX 9-in-1 Multi-Cooker 7.5L: was £249.99 , now £198 at Ninja (save £52)

With an incredible 9 cooking functions and a large capacity to feed the whole family, the Ninja Foodi MAX 9-in-1 Multi-Cooker makes it quick and easy to cook delicious meals, sides, snacks and desserts.

Ninja Foodi 11-in-1 SmartLid Multi-Cooker 6L: was £299.99 , now £218 at Ninja (save £82)

Unlock 11 cooking functions under one SmartLid, including Pressure Cook, Air Fry, Slow Cook, Grill and 2 innovative Combi-Steam Mode functions, combining steam with convection cooking for juicy, speedy and crispy results. One pot does the lot! Have a read of our full review!

Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 Rapid Cooker and Air Fryer: was £249.99 , now £138 at Ninja (save £111)

Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 Rapid Cooker and Air Fryer offers 10 different functions: Speedi Meals, Steam Air Fry, Steam Bake, Steam, Grill, Air Fry, Bake/Roast, Dehydrate, Sear/Sauté, Slow Cook. Perfect for quick and healthy meals!

Ninja Deluxe Black & Copper Edition Foodi MAX 15-in-1 SmartLid Multi-Cooker with Smart Cook System 7.5L: was £319.99 , now £249.99 at Ninja (save £70)

The Ninja Foodi MAX 15-in-1 SmartLid Multi-Cooker with Smart Cook System offers even more exciting ways to cook your favourite meals – including innovative Combi-Steam Mode for juicy, speedy, crispy results! Take mealtimes to the MAX with this large capacity 7.5L model, perfect for cooking up to 6 portions. It also includes Silicone Tongs & an Apron.

Ninja Deluxe Black & Copper Edition Toaster + Kettle Bundle: was £249.98 , now £179.98 at Ninja (save £70)

Introducing an exclusive Deluxe breakfast bundle, including the brand's popular Ninja Foodi 3-in-1 Toaster and Rapid Boil Kettle - in a matching Black & Copper colour.

Ninja Deluxe Black & Copper Edition Foodi MAX Health Grill & Air Fryer: was £269.99 , now £129.99 at Ninja (save £140)

Save up to 45% on your energy bills with the large capacity grill that precisely cooks with perfect results. It has 6 cooking functions (Grill, Air Fry, Roast, Bake, Reheat, Dehydrate) and its Digital Cooking Probe is able to monitor food temperature for perfect results with no guesswork.

Still deliberating? Read our guide on Tower vs Ninja: What air fryer brand should I choose to help you out.