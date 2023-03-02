This Ninja grills, smokes and air fries and you can take it anywhere

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Ninja, the popular kitchen appliance brand has just launched the Ninja Woodfire Electric BBQ Grill & Smoker (opens in new tab), its first ever barbecue that grills, smokes, air fries and delivers authentic smoky flavours.

You probably recognise Ninja as the ‘UK’s no.1 air fryer and multi-cooker brand’, a moniker that it very much deserves. T3 has tried and tested many Ninja products and given them a place in our best air fryers (opens in new tab) and best Instant Pot (opens in new tab) guides, but now Ninja is launching its first ever electric grill, smoker and air fryer.

Powered by electricity, the Ninja Woodfire Electric BBQ Grill & Smoker is the perfect appliance for the warmer spring/summer months. Thanks to its electric power, the Ninja Woodfire Electric BBQ Grill & Smoker doesn’t limit you to just cooking in your garden, but is also recommended for patios, campsites and even balconies, making barbecue cooking more versatile and transportable.

The Ninja Woodfire Electric BBQ Grill & Smoker is not only powered by electrics but it uses Woodfire technology, an integrated smoker box that burns natural wood pellets for real and authentic smoky flavours. The pellets were specifically developed for the Ninja Woodfire Electric BBQ Grill & Smoker by Bear Mountain pellet experts. As the pellets are used for flavour and not to fuel the device, the smoke box can be removed if you don’t want to use it.

However, if you don’t use it, you’re missing out on adding extra flavour to your food and Ninja has designed its own pellet packs with Bear Mountain for this very reason. There are two pellet starter packs available with the Ninja Woodfire Electric BBQ Grill & Smoker: the Robust Blend which offers classic BBQ flavours for meat and an All-Purpose Blend which is sweeter and works best with fish and vegetables.

(Image credit: Ninja)

So, what else can the Ninja Woodfire Electric BBQ Grill & Smoker do? Well, it comes with 7 cooking functions in one, including grilling, smoking, air frying, roasting, dehydrating, reheating and baking. Alongside the main grill and the smoker box, the appliance has a convection fan which rapidly circulates air to smoke the food, making it incredibly versatile.

Ninja also states that there’s two ways to smoke your food using the Ninja Woodfire Electric BBQ Grill & Smoker. The first way is ‘low and slow’ which is great for tender meats like ribs and pulled pork. The second way is to quickly infuse any of the 7-in-1 cooking functions with the pellets for smoky BBQ flavours.

Alongside all these exciting cooking features, the Ninja Woodfire Electric BBQ Grill & Smoker is also weather resistant so it can be stored outside, which is especially handy if you don’t have much storage space. While the barbecue does look small, it can cook a vast amount of food but if you have a huge gathering, you may need to cook things in batches.

Ninja is offering the Ninja Woodfire Electric BBQ Grill & Smoker for £349.99, a pretty reasonable price for the sheer volume of things it can do. The smoker also comes with a Woodfire pellet starter pack, pellet scoop, crisper basket and a recipe guide, so you can get started using it straight away.

The Ninja Woodfire Electric BBQ Grill & Smoker is definitely going to be a standout product this summer. In terms of who will get the most use out of it, people with small gardens and those who only have access to a balcony will definitely enjoy the Ninja Woodfire Electric BBQ Grill & Smoker. Will it become one of the best barbecues (opens in new tab) of this year? We can’t wait to find out!