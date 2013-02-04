Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch becomes UK top seller

Ni No Kuni: Wrath Of The White Witch shoulders aside Call Of Duty: Black Ops 2 to become the UK's top selling game

In the first week of February it seems that bullets and explosions are losing out to rays and sunshine as players line up for a copy of a rather cute-looking JRPG. Ni No Kuni: Wrath Of The White Witch has stormed into the UK videogames retail sales chart, debuting in first position.

FIFA 13 is a non-mover in second place, which means that last week's top seller, Call Of Duty: Black Ops 2, is now third. Elsewhere in the charts, Far Cry 3 and Assassin's Creed III both slip a place to fourth and sixth respectively while DmC: Devil May Cry, the chart leader just two weeks ago, drops out of the top ten altogether.

This week's other new release, Hitman HD Collection, which collects three of the best Hitman games - Silent Assassin, Contracts and Blood Money - and packages them in some very dodgy box art, sidles into the charts in fifth place.

The rest of the top ten selling videogames shape up as follows:

1. Ni No Kuni: Wrath Of The White Witch (new entry)

2. FIFA 13 (ranked 2nd last week)

3. Call Of Duty: Black Ops 2 (ranked 1st last week)

4. Far Cry 3 (ranked 3rd last week)

5. Hitman HD Collection (new entry)

6. Assassin's Creed III (ranked 5th last week)

7. Need For Speed: Most Wanted (ranked 6th last week)

8. Just Dance 4 (ranked 7th last week)

9. Hitman Absolution (ranked 10th last week)

10. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim (ranked 9th last week)

