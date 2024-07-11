PS Plus subscribers getting hugely underrated shooter on PS5 for free

Quick Summary Sony is adding a great selection of PS5, PS4 and PSVR2 games to its PS Plus game catalogue on 16 July. The headliner is Remnant II, a criminally underrated third-person shooter that is a joy to play – especially for free.

PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium subscribers are in for a treat this month as Sony is adding one of the best third-person shooters many might not have played before.

The PS5 version of Remnant II is being added to the PS Plus games catalogue on 16 July, and for us it's an essential download.

Described by some as Dark Souls with guns, the sequel sold very well and gained a fair few high scores in reviews, but was largely overshadowed by bigger releases in the summer of last year.

Now it'll get a second chance to shine, with PS Plus members able to play it on PlayStation 5 for free.

Remnant 2 - Launch Trailer - YouTube Watch On

A host of other games will be joining Remnant II in the PS Plus Extra and Premium game catalogue on the same day – so many you might want to consider expanding your console with one of the best PS5 SSDs to fit them all.

For starters, Crisis Core – Final Fantasy VII – Reunion will be available for both PS5 and PS4.

It's a HD remaster of the 2017 Sony PSP game, itself a prequel to the classic Final Fantasy VII. The game is more action-oriented than the RPG on which it's based, but fleshes out the world of FFVII well.

There's Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord too, which also arrives for PS5 and PS4. It's a massive medieval-based strategy role-player that takes a fair bit of getting used to, but offers so much depth and character building that it's very rewarding.

If you're looking more for a party game, The Jackbox Party Pack 9 could be more up your street. Also available for PS5 and PS4, it's a collection of adult games from the Jackbox team that up to 10 players can compete in, each using their phone or tablet.

Other games added to the collection this month are another epic RPG, Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous, No More Heroes 3, Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes Complete Edition, Deadcraft, and Steep.

PS Plus Premium members also get a handful of extra titles this month, including the PSVR2 game, Job Simulator.

Summoner, Ratchet and Clank Size Matters, and Jeanne d’Arc round off the list.

How much is PS Plus?

While there are three PS Plus tiers available – Essential, Extra and Premium – these game catalogue entries are for the latter two only. Essential members get online play access, discounts and a handful of free games each month, but don't have access to the curated catalogue of 100s of titles.

That's for Extra and Premium members only.

PS Plus Extra costs £10.99 / $14.99 a month and includes the same benefits as Essential membership (online play, discounts and a handful of free games). It also allows you to download and play games from the main library of 300+ titles.

PS Plus Premium is pricier, at £13.49 / $17.99 a month, but adds cloud streaming and an extended library of classic and retro games. It includes PSVR2 titles too now, it seems.