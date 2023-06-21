New Rado DiaStar is a 1960s throwback with a skeletonised dial

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Swiss watchmaker Rado has revealed a new version of its iconic DiaStar, which first arrived back in 1962 and was reissued for its 60th anniversary last year. Now for 2023, a new model features a skeletonised dial for extra visual flare.

The quirky timepiece uses a 38mm stainless steel case with a bezel made from the company’s own polished Ceramos, which looks similar to titanium. Water resistant to 100 metres, the case has sapphire crystal on both its front and back, revealing a skeletonised dial that lets light flow right through the automatic movement within.

Speaking of its movement, the watch is powered by a Rado Calibre R808 with 25 jewels and a large, 80-hour power reserve. It also features an antimagnetic Nivachron hairspring and drives hour, minute and second hands made from yellow gold and coated with white Super-LumiNova for nighttime illumination.

(Image credit: Rado)

The watch comes with a polished and brushed stainless steel bracelet with a three-fold clasp and Rado’s EasyClip mechanism. Instead of fixing its brand logo to the dial or movement, the ‘Rado’ and ‘DiaStar’ inscriptions appear on the outside of the front sapphire crystal, sat within a square motif that Rado says is reminiscent of earlier models of DiaStar.

Unlike anything else around at the moment, we’re big fans of this latest generation of DiaStar. It blends the retro design of the curved bezel and relatively compact face with a futurist aesthetic brought in by the skeletonised dial.

(Image credit: Rado)

Not a limited edition, the Rado DiaStar Original Skeleton is priced at £1,850 and is available now.