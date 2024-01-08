New Predator Helios gaming laptops suddenly look even more appealing

Acer's 2024 refresh of its Predator Helios 16 and 18 laptops bring latest Intel and tweaked designs that gamers will love

Acer Predator Helios 16
By Mike Lowe
When it comes to the best gaming laptops we've often been impressed by Acer's line-up, including last year's Predator Helios 16 (which was described as 'a beast' in T3's review). Now Acer's Predator Helios 2024 line-up suddenly looks even more appealing thanks to the latest Intel processors and tweaked designs that gamers will love. 

The Predator Helios comes in two options: 16-inch or 18-inch, both offering similar configurations (including Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070), but the larger model allows for a little extra top-tier spec (through to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090) if you're willing to pay for it to achieve the ultimate portable gaming setup. 

Perhaps the loveliest thing about either Predator Helios laptop is that the Mini-LED display technology means ultra-bright visuals, and with a 240Hz refresh rate that'll mean super-smooth gaming. Many AAA games are tricky to get running at such high frame-per-second, but with power such as this it could be on the cards. 

The latest (14th Gen) Intel Core processors, announced at CES 2024 and in tandem with this Acer gaming laptop reveal, aren't the re-marketed 'Ultra' form, instead the more classic Intel Core i variants, which are designed for out-and-out power over balance – and the 14900HX top-tier variant found in these Predator Helios laptops means business. 

They also look the business, as I was fortunate to see both laptops ahead of their CES 2024 reveal back in mid-December of 2023 at Acer's UK headquarters. These are gamers' delights, featuring rear logos which illuminate with RGB, while the rear cooling shape has changed, which is also where you'll find the myriad ports to support your gaming needs. 

Despite their potential power, the Acer Predator Helios 16 will start at $1,499/€1,699 (those being the 165Hz panel options), while the Acer Predator Helios 18 will start at $1,549/€2,199 (also the 165Hz option). That will quickly rise, depending on configuration, of course, so you may find your bill easily double that if you're looking for all the bells and whistles. 

