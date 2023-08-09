New Norqain Neverest watches help build schools for Nepalese children

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

If you're in the market for a great watch, there are literally thousands of options available to you. It's a booming market right now, with established names going toe-to-toe with start-ups and microbrands to offer you the best timepiece for your cash.

But what if you could do something really good, while also picking up a stunning new watch? With the Norqain Neverest collection, you can do exactly that. The brand gives 10% of every sale from the range to the Butterfly Help Project. That's a charity which helps to build schools and provide education for Nepalese children.

Now, two new watches have joined the range. The Norqain Neverest Glacier and the Norqain Neverest GMT Glacier are the two new pieces – and both are absolutely stunning!

(Image credit: Norqain)

Let's start with the GMT. That features a 41mm case diameter and a lug-to-lug measurement of 48.9mm. That's on the larger side, but should be manageable for most wrists. It's also 14.9mm thick, which is on the chunkier side.

You'll also find a screw-down crown, which helps to offer 100m of water resistance. Inside, an NN20/2 movement keeps things ticking away. That's a Norqain manufacture calibre, produced with Kennisi.

It's a travellers GMT – meaning that the local hour hand jumps rather than the GMT hand. That should make it a bit easier to adjust if you land in a new time zone, keeping the GMT hand constant. It also packs in a 70 hour power reserve.

The pièce de résistance here is that dial though, which is simply stunning. Cracks in the Anthracite Glacier dial are laced with gold, and are inspired by the crevasses on Mount Everest. It's one of the most interesting dials I've seen on a watch in a long time.

You'll also find a date window at the 3 o'clock position, while the indices and hands are diamond-cut and filled with X1 SuperLumiNova.

(Image credit: Norqain)

Broad swathes of that spec sheet are mirrored on the Norqain Neverest Glacier. You'll find a similar movement inside, with the NN20/1 offering the same 70 hour power reserve, without the GMT function.

You also find a similar dial, though this one is black. The same cracks – reminiscent of the Khumbu Icefall on Everest – are present and correct, laced with the same gold. It's equally stunning.

Arguably the biggest difference for this model is the size. It's a 40mm case, with a lug-to-lug measurement of 48.3mm. That's only marginally smaller than the GMT, but combined with the 12.55mm depth, it should feel dramatically more wearable.

You'll also find 200m of water resistance on this one. That makes it fairly capable as a dive watch, and should be more than enough for most people in day-to-day use.

For the Neverest Glacier, you'll pay $3,990 on a rubber strap, or $4,390 on the steel bracelet. For the GMT model, you'll pay $4,290 on the rubber strap or $4,690 on the steel bracelet. We've reached out to Norqain for prices in GBP and will update this piece when we have further details.