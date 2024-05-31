New Nomadic dive watches shine with gold accents

Quick Summary One of our favourite watches on the market right now is the Nomadic Marai 401. Now, the brand has unveiled a Prestige collection of the model, with gold accents.

When we think about the best watches on the market, it's entirely likely that every person has a different style in mind. Some will love the most complicated displays of watchmaking on the market, while others enjoy beauty in the elegant simplicity.

One thing is pretty universal though – the love of dive watches. In recent years, these robust timepieces have gone from professional tools, to the most common pickup for most people. Changing fashion makes them appropriate attire for a wide range of applications.

The rise of the desk diver has rejuvenated this style of watch. One of our favourites recently was the Nomadic Marai 401. That's a certified Rolex Submariner killer, with great specs and a wonderful feeling on the wrist.

Now, the brand has unveiled their Prestige collection, which dolls up the Marai 401 with a touch of golden class. The centre links and edge of the bezel are coated with an 18 carat gold PVD. The result is a really gorgeous two-tone watch, which is just perfect for the office.

As a dive watch, it also packs in a whole lot of resistance. Users can expect to find 200m of water resistance on offer here.

Elsewhere, the spec sheet packs in a whole lot of goodness. The case and bracelet are formed from 316L stainless steel, while the bezel features a ceramic insert.

That's a 40mm case, which sits just 11.5mm thick. That's a really neat little package, and should be perfect for almost every wrist – particularly with a 48mm lug-to-lug width.

Upgrade to smarter living Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Inside, you'll find the Sellita SW200-1 movement. That's a 4Hz movement with a 41 hour power reserve. It's also a really reliable movement.

The new Marai 401 Prestige collection comes in five colours. Users can choose from Classic Black and Gold, Crimson Dawn, Deep Ocean Blue, Emerald Abyss, and Pitch Black.

Models in the Prestige collection will cost £1,495 with no date and £1,550 with a date function.