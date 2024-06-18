New Nikon Z6 III full-frame camera might be the ultimate solution for prosumers

Quick Summary Nikon just unveiled its latest camera – the Nikon Z6 III. It looks set to be a popular addition, too, with a host of features taken from more premium cameras.

The market for high-end mirrorless cameras is enjoying a great run right now. New models from major manufacturers are coming thick and fast, making it easier than ever for wannabe users to get in on the act.

There's a good reason for that, too. See, while many rely solely on their phones for shot snapping, more and more people are realising the benefits that can come from a dedicated camera setup.

Now, Nikon has unveiled its newest model – the Nikon Z6 III. Designed to slot into the middle of their range, the camera packs in a really intriguing blend of features which might make it the perfect option for prosumers.

Let's kick off with the sensor. That's a partially stacked full-frame CMOS sensor – the first of its kind. Designed to offer heaps of performance without encroaching on size. It also features a native ISO range of 100-64,000, which is expandable to a range of 50-204,800.

Powering that sensor is the EXPEED 7 processor. That name will be familiar to fans of the brand, also appearing in flagship devices like the Nikon Z9 and the Nikon Z8. That's a big deal – the Z6iii will retail at pretty much half the price of the former.

That helps to power a flagship level autofocus system, which promises blazing fast movement to keep you in the action at all times. It also allows for up to 120fps in burst mode shooting, which should be brilliant for capturing moving subjects. There's even a pre-release capture function, for when you just miss the moment itself.

Elsewhere you'll be able to capture up to 6k RAW video in the camera, with up to 240fps on offer for a 10x slow motion shot. There's also up to eight stops of five-axis image stabilisation built in, which should help to keep things blur-free.

It also weighs just 750g. That should be great for keeping your rig lightweight, without compromising on features. It also packs in weather sealing and cold resistance down to -10 degrees. You'll find a dual card slot inside, too – one for a CFexpress Type B or XQD card, and one for UHS-II SD cards.