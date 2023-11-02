New Netflix animation nets perfect 100% Rotten Tomatoes score before this week's premiere

We are in a bit of a golden era of animation on Netflix these days, the Spiderverse movies are some of the best-animated features ever, as is The Mitchells vs the Machines. There are also some top-tier animated series like The Midnight Gospel while Rik and Morty is a phenomenon. None of these greats however have a 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating.

At the time of writing the upcoming Blue Eye Samurai, set to premiere on November 3rd, can boast a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score. There has been little fanfare about this brand-new series' arrival, however, so what's it about?

Set in a 17th century Japan closed off from the outside world, mixed-race Samurai Mizu must hide both her gender and her (blue) eyes while seeking revenge on the four white men known to live in Japan, one of whom is presumably her father. Described by Netflix as Kill Bill meets Yentl, that's enough to have me sold.

If you're still not convinced then some of the talent involved should change your mind. The show itself is created by real-life couple Amber Noizumi and Michael Green, Green is one of the most successful screenwriters around today, with some big movies on his resume, including Bladerunner 2049. Jane Wu, producer of Mulan and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is also on board so we're in safe hands. It's mix of 2D and 3D animation looks incredible too.

In terms of voice talent, there are some big names too. Mizu herself is voiced by Maya Erskine while Randall Park, Brenda Song, the legendary George Takei and even Kenneth Branagh lend their vocal talents to the show.

Of course, this isn't a family-friendly show, it's an animated series for adults, one that's worth your attention. November is looking like a brilliant month for Netflix with a host of prestigious new or incoming additions, including a historic Oscar-winner with 99% on Rotten Tomatoes and David Fincher's new movie, The Killer.