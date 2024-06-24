New Marshall amplifier celebrates 100 years of Celestion speakers – but you won't get one

Quick Summary Legendary amplifier manufacturer, Marshall, has unveiled a limited edition model to celebrate 100 years of the Celestion speaker company. These are limited to just 100 pieces worldwide, though, so users will have to act fast!

When you think of iconic brands within the music industry, Marshall Amplification is probably first and foremost. Whether you think of Jimi Hendrix, Motorhead, Guns N Roses or Pete Townsend, the history of rock music sits against a backdrop of the iconic black and gold amplifiers.

For the majority of its history, the amplifiers have been paired with Celestion speakers. That brand is now celebrating its 100th anniversary, and Marshal has unveiled a limited edition amplifier to celebrate.

Based on the Marshall Studio JTM head from the standard Marshall range, this model is fitted with a stunning cream covering. The usually gold plexiglass panel is fitted out in a black this time around, with white knobs.

Inside, you'll find the same setup as the standard model. That allows you to drop the power from 20W down to 5W, giving you the same stunning sound quality with a lower output volume.

The cab features a matching cream covering, with a blonde grill front. There's even a small plaque mounted in the bottom corner of the cabinet front. That reads "Celestion 100 Years: 1924 - 2024" on top of a Union Jack flag.

Inside, a Celestion 100 speaker sits. That uses an Alnico magnet for a vintage-inspired sound profile. Speaking about the design process, Celestion's Marketing Communications Manager, John Paice, said, "The tone of Celestion 100, is very much based on those really early Alnico guitar speakers and we spent a lot of time listening to several of them just to get the right tonal benchmark."

Priced at £2,059.99 for the pair, users will have to act fast if they wish to get their hands on the model. It's limited to just 100 pieces worldwide, and is only available through a handful of selected retailers.

That likely means that the range will sell out incredibly quickly. Still, if you're keen to get your hands on one, it's available right now - don't hang around!