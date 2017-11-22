New Leica CL: iconic name gets a modern update

Leica has revealed its newest addition to its esteemed lineup – meet the Leica CL.

Sound familiar? Yep, that's because the new camera shares its name with one of Leica's most popular (and most affordable) cameras from the 1970s.

The new Leica CL is thoroughly modern though, balancing state-of-the-art tech, mechanical precision and compact construction.

The updated CL joins the Leica TL2 in the German brand's APS-C range, with a high-resolution, 24-megapixel APS-C sensor.

The body features a slightly more tactile, traditional design, as well as boasting an electronic viewfinder with EyeRes technology. This will be a big boost to photographers who prefer lining up their shots the more conventional way.

Image 1 of 17 Image 2 of 17 Image 3 of 17 Image 4 of 17 Image 5 of 17 Image 6 of 17 Image 7 of 17 Image 8 of 17 Image 9 of 17 Image 10 of 17 Image 11 of 17 Image 12 of 17 Image 13 of 17 Image 14 of 17 Image 15 of 17 Image 16 of 17 Image 17 of 17

The top plate features fully customisable control dials, these can be used to set the aperture, shutter speed, ISO value, and exposure compensation.

Nestled between the dials is a small monochrome LCD display. The display in particular is a really nice touch, a little nod to film cameras.

Powering everything is Leica's Maestro II processor, mated with fast autofocus and 49 metering points to ensure the picture quality you'd expect for the German brand.

The camera will take advantage of an extensive portfolio of Leica TL-Lenses, as well as Leica's M-Lenses via an adapter.

To finish it off, the CL features Wi-Fi, making it easy to transfer images and video to your smartphone.

The new Leica CL will be available at the end of November.

It'll cost £2250 for the camera body, or £3150 with the new Leica Elmarit-TL 18mm f/2.8 ASPH pancake lens in the CL Prime Kit.

Liked this?