New iPhone SE 2 could keep small phone fans happy in 2018

Apple may have been late to the large phone party but it now offers plenty of screen in its iPhone X and iPhone 8, but not a lot of options for smaller phone fans. That could soon change as the new iPhone SE 2 makes its appearance.

According to the China Economic Daily Apple is working on a new version of the iPhone SE which will cram in all the power of its newer high-end smartphones, only with that smaller screen.

The report suggests the Apple iPhone SE 2 will feature a 4-inch screen and Touch ID, as iPhones have for so many years. It should also be a far more affordable option when compared to the current iPhone X and iPhone 8. The iPhone SE 2 is expected to be priced at around $450, which converts to about £340.

So where and when will this iPhone SE 2 make its debut? The release date is rumoured to be July 2018 but whether or not that will be international is less clear.

Tekz24 says that the phone will be manufactured in India, citing "reliable sources". Apple has been working with manufacturer Wistron based in Bangalore and is increasing that activity as the company expands its production factory. This could facilitate the production of these smaller and more affordable iPhones.

While the iPhone SE is popular in economically less developed regions, it is unclear if the iPhone SE 2 will be limited to release there or worldwide. It seems likely Apple will want to offer the widest range of phones to everyone so expect to see more on the iPhone SE 2 in the first half of 2018.

