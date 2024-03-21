New iPads won't launch next week – rumour "not true", says expert

We shouldn't expect to see new iPads next week, according to an industry expert.

Although there have been numerous rumours suggesting Apple will announce new iPad Pro models on 26 March, along with a larger iPad Air, they seem to have been unfounded.

Instant Digital claimed on Weibo that the upcoming iPads would be unveiled next Tuesday (via 9to5Mac), and generally has a good track record with this sort of thing. However, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, who is even more trustworthy when it comes to all things Apple, has simply revealed that the launch date mentioned is "not true".

He hasn't elaborated of given his own opinion on Apple's plans, but has previously suggested that the new devices could be launched in early April instead.

Either way, we're still getting some new Apple iPads – it's just not yet clear when.

Hopefully they'll be worth it when they do arrive. Other recent leaks have claimed that the two new iPad Pro models will be the thinnest yet. The 11-inch model will be just 5.1mm (down from 5.9mm), while the 13-inch device will be a flat 5mm (down by 1.4mm).

In addition, Apple's best tablets will each sport OLED displays for the first time.

It has also been widely reported that a larger iPad Air model is coming too.

Taking a leaf from the iPad Pro range, the new Air will come with a 12.9-inch display, albeit using a standard LCD panel. This makes it different to the new top-end models, although it will still be a decent laptop replacement.

Also tipped is that the new iPad models could be the first to run on the latest Apple M3 silicon. We'd be surprised if they didn't, to be honest.

Whether they are announced next week or not, T3 will be on hand to bring you all the product news as it happens. So come back often.