All-new Amazon Echo Spot arrives for Prime Day – and it's £30 off for a short time

Quick Summary Amazon has reintroduced the Echo Spot – its smart bedside alarm clock. And, as part of Prime Day 2024, it is offering the device to Prime members for just £49.99 / $44.99 – up to 40% off the usual price.

As well as gear up for one of the biggest Prime Day sales events in recent years, Amazon has announced a brand new product. Well, a brand new version of a product it ditched a few years ago.

The Amazon Echo Spot is back and it looks sleeker than ever. And, to celebrate its return, plus the imminent Prime Day deals shenanigans, the retailer has slashed £30 / $35 off the price for Prime members.

If you have a Prime subscription (which is also essential to make use of the Prime Day bargains) you can get the new Echo Spot for just £49.99 / $44.99 "while stocks last". It'll usually cost £79.99 / $79.99.

Like the previous Spot models, the new version is essentially a smart alarm clock.

Amazon Echo Spot (2024): was £79.99, now £49.99 at Amazon

The all-new Echo Spot comes with a redesigned touchscreen and beefier speaker inside. It is available with 38% off for a limited period.

It sports a 2.83-inch half-circle touchscreen with a 240 x 320 pixel resolution. This can be customised with one of six colour themes – orange, violet, magenta, lime, teal, and blue – and a large selection of clock faces.

There's a 1.73-inch full range front-firing speaker built in and Alexa support, so you can play music, podcasts, audiobooks, while also interacting with the assistant as with any other compatible device. That includes weather reports, setting timers and alarms, or controlling other smart home kit.

There's no camera on the Echo Spot, so it is safe and secure for bedroom use.

Upgrade to smarter living Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Customers care about the way they wake up in the morning and go to bed at night and the all-new Echo Spot will transform the way they start and end their day," said the vice president of Amazon devices international, Eric Saarnio.

"Thanks to customisable clock faces, personalised designs, new alarm sounds and colourful visual animations, Echo Spot is the best smart alarm clock designed for any bedside table."

The Amazon Echo Spot is available in blac, glacier white, and ocean blue.

If you want to make use of the Prime Day deals period to invest in other Echo and Alexa products, it starts on 16 July and runs for 48 hours. T3 will bring you all the best deals we discover throughout the coming week and beyond.