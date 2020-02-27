Fizik's first-ever digitally 3D-PRINTED bike saddle is available to buy NOW

Fizik – the renowned cycling shoes and saddle manufacturer from Italy – has finally made its first-ever digitally printed bike saddle – the Antares Versus Evo 00 Adaptive – available to buy for everyone. The new 3D-printed saddle has been announced last September but just now became available to wider audience.

• Buy the Antares Versus Evo 00 Adaptive at fizik

Based on fizik’s Antares Versus Evo 00 platform, the Adaptive saddle is a high module carbon fibre, performance racing saddle, so probably it wouldn't go too well a dutch-style bike (just saying). Digital 3D-printing is a new area for fizik but thanks to this innovative production method, fizik was able to develop the first Adaptive saddle five times faster than traditional industrial methods.

The Adaptive saddle padding is crafted by Carbon (a Silicon Valley based digital manufacturing company) using its Digital Light Synthesis technology – or DLS for short. In case you were wondering about the technicalities, DLS is an additive manufacturing process which employs digital ultraviolet light projection, oxygen permeable optics, and programmable liquid resins to produce parts with excellent mechanical properties, resolution and surface finish. The more you know!

Best bike: ride the best bicycles, from road bikes to mountain machines

Best cycling shoes: the best road, triathlon, MTB and commuter bike shoes for all types of pedal pushers

Best cycling sunglasses: Shield your eyes from the sun and road-debris when you ride

Best bike computer: monitor your performance and navigate via GPS with the best GPS cycle computers

The exposed honeycomb structure gives the Antares Versus Evo 00 Adaptive a very distinct look (Image credit: Fizik)

From paper to prototype to final product

3D-printing enables manufacturers to create different zones within one material as opposed to having to create the same effect using different compounds within the product. Using Carbon technology, fizik was able to design and manufacture multiple functional zones within the Antares Versus Evo 00 Adaptive saddle, tuning each of them separately for specific mechanical properties.

Professional cyclists and amateur riders were included in the research process, in both the fizik labs and on the road. A great focus has been put on understanding how the pressure patterns change according to different bike geometries, riding positions, and riding styles.



The result is this thorough research is a saddle composed of four zones, as per below:

Nose - Supports the rider while pedalling in the most aero position Middle - Supports the rider while pedalling on the hoods: providing the right amount of stability and support, while maintaining a healthy blood flow Ischiatic zone - Supports the sit bones with a compression gradient that provides comfort and balance Rear - Provides a soft cushioning for those rare occasions when the rider needs a more backward position

Image 1 of 4 Fizik Antares Versus Evo 00 Adaptive (Image credit: Fizik) Image 2 of 4 Fizik Antares Versus Evo 00 Adaptive (Image credit: Fizik) Image 3 of 4 Fizik Antares Versus Evo 00 Adaptive (Image credit: Fizik) Image 4 of 4 Fizik Antares Versus Evo 00 Adaptive (Image credit: Fizik)

Fizik Antares Versus Evo 00 Adaptive: specs and maintenance

Th new Fizik Antares Versus Evo 00 Adaptive is very easy to clean. Even in extreme conditions, a simple water hose is all that's required (please see the linked video below for more info). Adaptive has undergone the most severe climatic tests from -20 to +70℃ to extreme UV and abrasion resistance testing.



The new saddle comes in two different widths:



139mm

• Dimensions: 274x139mm

• Weight: 147g

• Height at 75mm width: 54mm

• Length from nose to 75mm width: 151mm



146mm

• Dimensions: 274x146mm

• Weight: 154g

• Height at 75mm width: 54mm

• Length from nose to 75mm width: 151mm

The new fizik Antares Versus Evo 00 Adaptive is available now at fizik's webshop for the RRP of £369.99,/399/€390.