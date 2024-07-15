Never mind Amazon Prime Day, grab a great deal on this camping mat right now

Amazon Prime Day is upon us once again, and there are plenty of potential bargains to explore, but some of the best deals exist well away from the main feeding frenzy, and we’ve found a prime example with this unbelievable offer on an excellent Mountain Equipment camping mat.

Like hiking socks, they’re not the most glamorous pieces of outdoor kit, but a really good mat can make all the difference between a quality night’s sleep in your tent, and restless, thoroughly uncomfortable experience that puts you off backpacking altogether.

In my opinion (based on decades of experience of sleeping in tents in all kinds of conditions), finding the best camping mat for your outdoor adventures is every bit as important as a getting yourself a decent sleeping bag, and this mat from one of my favourite outdoor brands – Mountain Equipment – will ensure some excellent shut-eye.

Mountain Equipment Glacier 5.0 Sleeping Mat

was £130 now £75 - save 42% With an R value of 3.9, the self-inflating Glacier measures 70 x 18cm when packed, and weighs in at 1,390g. When inflated it is 198cm long, 66cm wide and 5cm thick, with 50mm lightweight bilateral cored foam providing a great level of comfort and insulation. A large push-in valve permits quick inflation and deflation.

Mountain Equipment state that this sleeping pad is their ‘thickest, most comfortable and most insulating camping mat’. And true enough, the Glacier’s R value (3.9) puts it squarely in the three-season range, but paired with the right sleeping bag and tent, this mat can comfortably be used all year round.

Being a self-inflating mat, it’s not quite as packable as an inflatable pad, but it’s not too heavy to take on a hiking adventure. However, the Glacier is designed and intended more for base camp and car camping use, rather than lightweight backpacking escapades, and it excels in such scenarios.

Much tougher than an inflatable mat, it features a 75D micro-brushed Polyester top surface, which is both robust and comfortable to sleep on, and a 75D Polyester base with non-slip reinforced finish, so the mat doesn’t slide around all over the place. It comes

Available here for a full £55 less than the usual asking price, this is a good investment from an excellent brand that will serve up restful Zs during many an outdoor adventure this summer and for years to come.