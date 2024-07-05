Netflix's new no.1 nets 100% score, gives Amazon's The Boys a run for its money

When I first watched the trailer for Supacell some weeks ago, I couldn't help but compare it in my mind to Amazon's The Boys. Except this isn't an Amazon series, instead it's one of Netflix's originals – and it has shot straight to the new no.1 position on the UK series chart, following its launch on 27 June.

Watch the show, however, and while those initial The Boys comparisons have some validity – albeit with Supacell being more akin to 'the British version' – the show takes a different, less off-kilter dark comedy approach. Think Top Boy meets Marvel and you're halfway there – as you can see for yourself in the below trailer: 

Supacell has thus far received the equivalent of a standing ovation, too, with a Rotten Tomatoes score landing the full ultra-rare 100% mark from critics, with viewers not quite as impressed – but serving it up a 78% rating at the time of writing (and I suspect that'll fluctuate aplenty).

Such success already has the show's director, Rapman – real name Andrew Onwubolu – talking about multiple seasons (as raised in a Unilad interview) continuing the show's story. Fans want more as, unlike many other Netflix shows, the limited series only spans six episodes for the first season – all of which you can binge-watch right now. 

Fans are in agreement, too, with comments under the trailer saying much the same: "Just binged the whole thing in one day...," says one, followed by "Finished it in one day! Imma need a season 2 immediately," from another keen fan. 

There's plenty going on over at Netflix right now – check out the 5 Best New Shows & Movies On Netflix This July – which is why it continues to be in the running as one of the best streaming services out there. I, for one, am loving Amazon's The Boys, which is now over halfway into its fourth season, so it's great to see Netflix with a very alt alternative. 

