Netflix's new no.1 is a surprise horror – but its Rotten Tomatoes score is no shock

At times Netflix is the best streaming service, proven recently by the quick-hop of Godzilla Minus One into the top spot after its unannounced sudden release. I was surprised when this was speedily slid down to the middle of the chart, however – but perhaps even more surprised by what's replaced it.

At the time of writing the new Netflix no.1 movie in the chart is Under Paris. And, no, it's not some slushy rom-com set in the sewers of "la ville de l'amour", rather it's a surprise horror-thriller about a shark that's in La Seine and could cause havoc in the French capital.

And, no, there's no Jason Statham to be seen anywhere (the disappointment!). For this new movie, directed by Xavier Gens – who has other damp squibs to his name, such as 2007's Hitman – has already sunk to a lowly 38% score based on Rotten Tomatoes' audience score. Check out the trailer below and you'll see why that's no shock:

I must admit, I've not actually watched Under Paris, and I'm fairly sure that trailer hasn't convinced me to dive in either. For one I'm no major horror fan. For another I don't really like water (I'd much rather be in the sky). So, it doesn't look like one for me.

What I do appreciate, however, is that the Netflix movie chart of late has been far more multilingual. This is the second consecutive foreign-language movie – by which I mean 'not in English' to state the obvious, but the no.1 position is based on the UK chart – to climb up the ranks.

As for audience reviews on Rotten Tomatoes? Well, indeed, you'll be saying "mind my French" when reading many of the harsh shutdowns regarding this new Netflix Original. Although not all fans agree, so there's still hope yet, as I'll dig into in the soundbites good, bad and dire below.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix)

"A thoroughly enjoyable bloodbath filled with ridiculous scenes that had us cheering and laughing," reads the first review with a full 5-star score. Others agree, albeit with lower 2.5/5-star ratings: "It's a 'so bad it's good' kind of movie".

Upgrade to smarter living Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

But plenty of viewers disagree: "This movie is a piece of garbage," sums it up nicely. And there's a fairly common thread among all that repeatedly surfaces: the special effects ('VFX' or 'CGI' – take your pick). "The visuals effects look as if is from a 90s TV series," says one, with another calling the visuals "mediocre".

I shan't compare this one to Jaws, nor The Meg, or, by the sounds of it, even Sharknado then. Under Paris sounds like it should stay under the city if these reviews are much to go by. But if you want a bit of a laugh this weekend and a horror-thriller shark movie sound like a great catch then, well, go fish...