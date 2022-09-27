Here's why people are cancelling Netflix

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

One in four is thinking about leaving Netflix in the US due to a multitude of reasons, including the rising cost of a subscription to the streaming service.

That's according to a report (via Reviews.org (opens in new tab)) that surveyed over 1,000 people in the country with a quarter of them admitting that they are "planning to leave Netflix this year". If this does come to fruition, it could mean potentially more than 18 million Netflix subscribers in the US could unsubscribe, worth an estimated $272 million in lost revenue for the company.

While around 40% of people explained that they will exit Netflix due to the increased price, just under 22% stated that it was due to missing shows and/or movies on the platform and 19.5% said it was due to the general cost of living. The remaining number cited a preference for other streaming services, such as Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV Plus, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu, Paramount Plus and Peacock.

A Netflix subscription is currently priced at $9.99 / £6.99 / AU$10.99 for a basic subscription, $9.99 / £10.99 / AU$22.99 for a standard plan, or $19.99 / £15.99 / AU$22.99 for a premium package.

It's been a rough 2022 for Netflix with close to 1.2 million subscribers leaving in the first half of the year, and according to this report, more might be on the way. To combat this, Netflix is looking to offer a cheaper ads-based plan that is set to release ahead of Disney Plus' own ads-based tier in November .

"Those who have followed Netflix know that I have been against the complexity of advertising, and a big fan of the simplicity of subscription," said Netflix co-CEO Reed Hastings on the decision to introduce ads. "But as much as I am a fan of that, I am a bigger fan of consumer choice. And allowing consumers who would like to have a lower price – and are advertising-tolerant – get what they want, makes a lot of sense."

Netflix has also been looking into livestreaming , yet it seems the decision to scrap many beloved shows (i.e. missing content) ahead of their planned end may play a part too. So far over a dozen Netflix shows have been cancelled in 2022.