Netflix loses one of its best TV show makers to Apple

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan has signed up to create his new show for Apple TV Plus with Rhea Seehorn attached to star in the lead role.

Just as Better Call Saul wrapped its sixth and final season on AMC (streaming on Netflix), Gilligan's next series has been widely shopped around with at least eight to nine networks and streaming platforms putting forward an offer. Now Deadline (opens in new tab) reports that Apple has secured a deal for a two-season straight to series order for the show. Amazon and AMC also reportedly put in bids.

Little is known about the currently untitled project except that Seehorn, who played Kim Wexler on Better Call Saul, will headline and it being described as a blended, grounded genre drama. It's also not expected to tackle the world of drugs and crime as its predecessors did.

Sony Pictures Television will act as the studio again, while Gilligan will serve as showrunner and executive producer. What looks to have given Apple the edge is Zack Van Amburg and Jamie Erlicht's long-established relationship with Gilligan, both of whom helped to get Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul commissioned at Son

“After fifteen years, I figured it was time to take a break from writing antiheroes… and who’s more heroic than the brilliant Rhea Seehorn?” said Gilligan in a statement.

“It’s long past time she had her own show, and I feel lucky to get to work on it with her. And what nice symmetry to be reunited with Zack Van Amburg, Jamie Erlicht and Chris Parnell! Jamie and Zack were the first two people to say yes to ‘Breaking Bad’ all those years ago. They’ve built a great team at Apple, and my wonderful, long-time partners at Sony Pictures Television and I are excited to be in business with them.”

I am OVER THE MOON excited about this!!!! Words cannot express. My heart is exploding! https://t.co/rnqGSO1AvUSeptember 22, 2022 See more

It's a huge get for Apple and its streaming service. Gilligan is one of the most revered creators in the business with Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul achieving massive acclaim from critics and audiences. Additionally, it's a blow to Netflix which acquired the streaming rights to the latter but has now lost out to Apple. It also comes at a time when Netflix might lose some of its most popular shows in the US – Breaking Bad being, arguably, the biggest casualty of the lot.

An Apple TV Plus subscription can be purchased for $4.99 / £4.99 / A$7.99 a month.

Keeping with the world of entertainment, two new shows from J.J. Abrams were recently cancelled at HBO Max following multiple years of development. Additionally, the producers behind the James Bond franchise have given an update on casting the next