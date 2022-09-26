Netflix confirms release dates for The Crown, Emily in Paris and The Witcher

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Netflix has unveiled a whole host of release dates for several of its most popular shows coming to the streaming platform during the remainder of the year and beyond.

Announced as part of its global digital fan event – Netflix Tudum 2022 – the biggest announcement of the day was the confirmation that the fifth season of The Crown will release on November 9th, 2022. That means fans of the historical drama only have to wait less than two months until being able to see Imelda Staunton step into the role of Queen Elizabeth II from Olivia Coleman.

The return of Emily in Paris in its third season was further revealed by Netflix to be arriving on December 21st, 2022. Starring Lily Collins as Emily Cooper, the American rom-com will see the aspiring marketing exec facing her biggest decision yet. A new 30-second trailer (opens in new tab) provided viewers with a first look at the upcoming series.

Another tease was provided to Bridgerton fans, as season three of the hit period drama was given new details from star Nicola Coughlan (opens in new tab). An early look was also premiered for the Bridgerton spinoff series, Queen Charlotte, which will see India Amarteifio in the titular part.

Following multiple delays, the third and final season of Dead to Me will debut on November 17th, 2022. Starring Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini as two grieving women who bond during therapy, the second season left on a major cliffhanger involving a drunk driver and a hit-and-run that watchers have waited two years for the outcome.

1899, a new epic period mystery-horror series from the makers of Dark, will simultaneously hit Netflix on November 17th, 2022. Starring Emily Beecham, it tells the story of a group of European migrants that leave London on a steamship to start new lives in New York City, however, when they encounter another migrant ship adrift on the open sea, their journey begins to turn into a nightmare.

While it was confirmed that Henry Cavill fans will need to wait until Summer 2023 for the return of Geralt of Rivia in season three of The Witcher, a new prequel series, Blood Origin, will be available to stream on December 25th, 2022. Set 1,200 years before the events of the main series, Blood Origin will see seven outcasts in the elven world unite in a blood quest against an unstoppable power.

The Netflix charts have been in chaos as of late, thanks to Queen Latifah's new movie, End of the Road, topping the streaming platform with over 30 million people tuning in to watch it, even though critical consensus has been abysmal.

Additionally, in an unexpected move, Netflix and Amazon lost a major player in the streaming space with Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan headed to Apple TV Plus.