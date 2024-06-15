Netflix top 10 series is true-crime shocker that has fans hooked – it's a must-watch

Netflix might have happened upon another winning true crime series, as one of its more recent additions has been dominating its TV charts for the last couple of weeks. It's the new no.1 series in the USA, while in the UK it's storming the top 10 chart.

Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult is a three-part investigation into the rise and fall of 7M, a shadowy management agency that has had serious allegations thrown its way by dancers in recent years, and audiences are hooked.

Given that there have been new episodes of Bridgerton to contend with, among other massive series, that's quite a number for the documentary to pull in.

The whole story revolves around 7M and the way it managed to slowly get dancers to transition from simply being managed by the firm to letting it control most aspects of their lives, earning the label of "cult".

Miranda Wilking was one of these dancers, who became concerned as she started being told to cut off her family and to get more involved with the church that 7M's founder also ran – a messy situation that only got worse if she pushed back.

Over the course of its three episodes, the documentary series peels back the layers and talks to many of the dancers who found themselves trapped by 7M, as well as those who knew the management of the firm well enough to have insight.

It's a pretty emotional and challenging watch, although that's sort of what attracts many people to true crime content in the first place. Plus, at just three episodes long, this series asks a lot less of you in terms of time commitment – which is always welcome in an age of countless other options.

It also proves that Netflix is taking true crime really seriously as part of its arsenal in the battle to be declared the best streaming service. After all, it just teased a new season of Worst Roommate Ever among others, so it clearly has a real pipeline of true crime content to come.