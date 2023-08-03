Netflix no.1 has just 17% Rotten Tomatoes – is Chan & Cena's movie so bad?

From the shadows, Hidden Strike leaps to the top

Jackie Chan in Hidden Strike
(Image credit: XYZ Films)
Andy Sansom
By Andy Sansom
published

It takes a brave reviewer to give a movie starring both Jackie Chan and John Cena a poor rating. So if either of you gentlemen are reading this, Hidden Strike, Netflix's new number-one movie is a masterpiece of cinema.

In all seriousness, the reviews have not been kind to Hidden Strike, it currently boasts just a 17% from critics on the reviews aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. However, it does appear to be more of a crowd pleaser with a 56% rating with audiences. That doesn't seem to have held it back though with a staggering 22 million streams already. Perhaps Chan and Cena's fans have come out in force for this July 2023 release. 

So what's it all about? Cena and Chan play two ex-special forces operatives tasked with escorting civilians along Baghdad's "Highway of death". It sounds very generic but - and this is a big but, the trailer does feature a lorry suplexing another lorry. That's not an exaggeration.

Obviously, this is the kind of movie where you switch your brain off and enjoy some action and silly one-liners, so it's always going to struggle with critics, although the recent Mission Impossible movie got rave reviews. 

Some of the critics' opinions have been particularly bleak. In his review for Collider Chase Hutchinson described how "Both the action and the story feel like it is just checking boxes with no real heft behind them." certainly, the CGI looks like it could be better, but that has its own charm.

While I only really know Cena from The Fast & Furious (and as Mermaid Ken in Barbie) I grew up watching Jackie Chan movies so I am always willing to give the great man the benefit of the doubt. The reviews make it sound like I should stick to the likes of Shanghai Noon but I owe Jackie the chance. With movies like this, I tend to say just get some friends over and some snacks and just have a laugh. That's what I'll be doing.

Andy Sansom
Andy Sansom
Staff Writer

Andy is T3's Tech Staff Writer, covering all things technology, including his biggest passions such as gaming, AI, phones, and basically anything cool and expensive he can get his hands on. If he had to save one possession from a fire it would be his PlayStation 5. He previously worked for Tom’s Guide - where he got paid to play with ChatGPT every day. When it comes to streaming, Andy will have his headphones glued in whilst watching something that will make him laugh. He studied Creative Writing at university, but also enjoys supporting his favourite football team (Liverpool), watching F1, teaching himself guitar, and spending time with his dog.

