Netflix new no.1 loathed by critics – fans disagree, with 89% Rotten Tomatoes score

Another week, another Netflix new number one movie. The streaming service is going from strength to strength of late, with loads of new movies and new shows to watch, despite various criticism about the company's password-sharing crackdown.

But for those of us tuned into Netflix in the UK, it's been impossible not to spot Chris Hemsworth's new exclusive-to-Netflix movie: Extraction 2. Oh yes, a good ol' action sequel. What's not to like?

Well, according to various critics, there's a whole lot. Peter Bradshaw's review in The Guardian, for example, dishes out a lowly one star for the follow-up movie being "just cynically about extracting the cash". Ouch.

But the people have spoken! Extraction 2 is actually holding up really well on Rotten Tomatoes, with an audience score of 89% at the time of writing. That's from over 1000 verified user reviews, making for an average total of 4.4 out of 5.

Of course this could change at any time as more reviews add to the total, plus the movie has only been available since 16 June 2023. But I'd call that a pretty decent success rate for an action movie. Especially a sequel. Clearly Mr Hemsworth's charms do pay off. There are cameos from the likes of Idris Elba that would make, well, anyone if not everyone want to watch, surely?

You can watch the trailer embedded above to get a taste of what to expect from the action blockbuster. And if it looks right up your street then you've got more treats in store, as Extraction 3 has already been green-lit by Netflix for a future date.

The follow-up to the, um, follow-up movie, the third part in the Extraction series was announced as part of Netflix's Tudum showcase, the streaming company's biggest reveal platform, where the year's biggest new shows and movies are presented in trailers to get you extra excited (and extra subscribed, no doubt).

So is Extraction 2 the movie for you? If you enjoyed the original then there's only one way to know really: login to Netflix, get watching, and see if you side with the cynical critics' view, or align with the more pleased people's voice of Rotten Tomatoes' reviewers...