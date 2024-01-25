Netflix ditches troubled sci-fi epic featuring major Hollywood star

Netflix has pulled the plug on a major science fiction film after a two-year delay.

The Mothership starring Halle Berry was originally expected to hit the streaming service two years ago, but even though filming was completed years ago, the decision has been made to ditch the movie entirely.

Written and directed by Matt Charman (Bridge of Spies), it was set to feature Berry as a mother who finds an extraterrestrial object underneath her home, leading to new theories about her husband's previous disappearance.

It also stars John Ortiz (The Handmaid's Tale), Molly Parker (Deadwood), and Omari Hardwick (Army of the Dead).

Previously trailed as part of Netflix's 2022 lineup, The Mothership reportedly suffered numerous delays in post-production (via Variety). It is also claimed that fresh reshoots were required and so the platform decided to cut its losses.

It's not yet known whether another streaming service could pick up the Netflix Original or if production companies MRC and Automatik Entertainment will now complete the project. But it wouldn't be the first multiple million dollar movie to fallen by the wayside in recent times, never to resurface.

Warner Bros scrapped Batgirl after spending $90 million on it, and decided not to release it on Max (named HBO Max at the time). And the John Cena-starring Coyote vs. Acme was also dumped, even though it was in the can.

Thankfully for sci-fi fans, Netflix will soon get the TV adaptation of 3 Body Problem, while Squid Game Season 2 has been announced as coming this year.

The service will also start to show WWE programming live from January 2025 after it recently signed a multi-year exclusivity deal with WWE's owner TKO.

This results in WWE Raw being exclusive to Netflix in the US, UK, Canada, Latin America and other territories, while other shows and premium live events, such as Smackdown, NXT, Wrestlemania and SummerSlam will be broadcast on the platform in all regions outside the States.

