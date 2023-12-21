Netflix could be about to make Peaky Blinders fans very happy indeed

Peaky Blinders ended with the sixth and final season last year... or did it?

After a clever open ending enthralled viewers, it was suggested that a movie will be made to continue the story. That's still yet to be confirmed, but there is additional great news for fans – a couple of spin-off shows are seemingly being made by Netflix.

While Peaky Blinders is a BBC production, the global streaming rights to the show were acquired by Netflix. And, it seems, the streaming service doesn't want to let it go.

Bloomberg reports that two spin-offs are planned, with one based in Boston during the middle of the 20th century, while the other would chart the early life of Polly Gray – as played in the main series by the late Helen McCrory.

They will likely be made under the watchful eye of the show's creator Steven Knight, who has also confirmed that he will be writing the follow-up film. It will once again be set in Birmingham, he said, but production has apparently stalled, considering he originally said it'd start this year.

We don't know much else about the spin-off series as yet, but they are part of a masterplan by Netflix to concentrate on existing properties rather than floods of new commissions.

Bloomberg also claims that the Netflix movie and its sequel Extraction, starring Chris Hemsworth, is due for a spin-off TV series. And, after the success of Wednesday, there is talk about another Addams Family spin-off – this time focusing on Uncle Fester.

The interesting part about Wednesday and any other show based on The Addams Family, is that the property is actually owned by MGM and therefore Netflix rival Amazon, after it acquired the studio last spring.

Peaky Blinders fans should also note that Netflix is the new home of Warrior – the martial arts crime drama set in the 1800s that has been likened to the BBC series in the past. The streaming service picked up the existing three seasons of the former Max show after its cancellation and is tipped to make a fourth if they gain a sufficient amount of viewers.