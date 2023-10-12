My favourite Disney+ sitcom with 96% on Rotten Tomatoes is back this month

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

It's October already and that means two things. First, that pumpkin spice lattes are back, and second that things are getting a bit spooky. Horror movies start popping up and things start going bump in the night. But you won't catch me out trick or treating, I'll be howling at home. Howling with laughter at the latest series of my favourite comedy on Disney+, one of the best streaming services.

That's because What We Do In The Shadows returns on October 25th for its fifth season (already airing in the US). The vampire sitcom created by Jermaine Clement (and based on Clement and Taika Waititi's movie of the same name) is one of the best shows on TV with a 96% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes only proving my point.

We follow four vampires living in Staten Island (truly the Transylvania of our time)-Nandor the relentless, Laszlo Cravensworth, Nadja of Antipaxos and Colin Robinson. One of these names is not like the others, that's because Colin Robinson is an energy vampire. He literally feeds on people by boring and irritating them (so of course he loves the DMV). They are joined by Nandor's familiar/babysitter Guillermo, a shy guy who's desperate to become a bloodsucker himself and in later season's The Guide, a representative of vampire high society who has a penchant for the dramatic.

(Image credit: FX)

Like a twisted version of Modern Family (also on Disney+) the whole thing is presented in a mockumentary style that makes it particularly hilarious and there are big-name guest stars too. Tilda Swinton, Wesley Snipes and Mark Hammill have all made appearances as have acclaimed filmmakers Sofia Coppola and Jim Jarmusch.

It is the regular cast who shine however and with Matt Berry, Kayvan Novak and Natasia Demetriou all hailing from the UK it almost feels like watching a classic British sitcom at times. Berry in particular is a delight with his classic over-the-top intonation and willingness to ham it up.

This is the kind of show where you can just demolish episode after episode in one sitting, and if you've never watched before, you have five seasons worth to feast on - so fangs at the ready.