My 5 essential Prime Day picks for 2024

Amazon Prime Day can be quite overwhelming. There is so much on sale that it's often difficult to know where to put your money. Even if you go in with some idea of what you're looking for, a few clicks can take you down a rabbit hole of options.

I've covered Prime Day sales for over four years now and there's some advice I give myself every year, and it's something that could work for you. Firstly, use your wish list. If you already have items that you plan to buy saved, you can quickly check their discounts – and if there aren't any, just wait.

Secondly, go practical. Look to stock up on all those items that you buy regularly, and if they are on sale, buy them now. Finally, be tactical. There are some things that go on sale every year (or most years) so if you know you need new smart bulbs or a new toothbrush, make sure you save that purchase for Prime Day.

Aside from the obvious consumables, like batteries, skin care and water filters. Here are some of the things that are on my list.

Home security

Blink is an Amazon company and offer a range of cameras and smart home products that are not only surprisingly affordable, but they're actually really good. You can use them without a subscription but if you want the cloud storage it's pretty affordable for the year. The basic Blink Mini cameras provide motion detection and two-way audio, which makes them perfect for securing your home or keeping tabs on a pet while you're away. The bundle deals usually bring the price per camera down considerably, so it's worth stocking up.

Blink Mini camera (two pack): was £39.99, now £23.99 at Amazon

Save 40% – At less than £12 per camera, this is as cheap as home security (or pet monitoring) gets.

Charging

You can never have too many charging cables and plugs. As someone that travels regularly, I like to keep a set of cables and plugs in my travel bag at all times. It means you don't need to scrabble around unplugging your bedside ones, and you're less likely to leave home without them. Prime Day is a great time to stock up on USB-C cables and plugs for exactly this reason. I suggest a longer cable, so you can place your phone on a table – no matter where the plugs are. Anker offers a handy selection and they come in 3ft, 6ft and even 10ft versions.

Anker USB-C to USB-C cable: was £16.99, now £7.99 at Amazon

Save 53% – Long USB-C cables that are ideal for Android or newer Apple devices in a choice of colours and lengths.

Tracking

If you've ever experienced the feeling in the pit of your stomach when you've lost a bag or keys, you know why a smart tracker makes sense. Apple AirTags are great to put on your keys, in your bag or even in a jacket. Over Prime Day you can usually save a recent amount on a single AirTag, or even more on a pack so it makes sense to stock up.

Apple AirTag: was £35, now £28 at Amazon

Save 20% – A single AirTag is suddenly more appealing under £30, and if you buy the four-pack, they actually drop to £21 each.

Plug it in

With so much of the home already connected to my smart speakers, you'd think you wouldn't need another smart plug, but you probably do. Smart plugs are a great way to control ordinary items from a distance or by voice – like some everyday Jedi. From sidelights with switches hidden behind cabinets to Christmas tree lights, there's always a use for them.

One of my favourite pieces of advice is to put a smart plug on anything you worry about leaving plugged in – whether it's hair straighteners, electric blankets or radiators. That way, rather than having to go back and check it's turned off, you can log into the smart plug app, and see there – and turn it off that way if needed.

Amazon Smart Plug: was £24.99, now £15.99 at Amazon

Save 36% – Amazon Smart Plugs are easy to set up and affordable. Especially on Prime Day.

Smart lighting

I admit, I'm slightly obsessed with smart bulbs. I would have every bulb in my house converted to a smart bulb given the chance – and I'm actually getting there. Buying smart bulbs isn't cheap though, so I try and limit my buying window to Prime Days and Black Fridays. Luckily, there's normally some good offers on Philips Hue bulbs, so I will always increase my bulb count a little each time.

Philips Hue Starter kit White and Colour: was £109.99, now £67.99 at Amazon

Save 38% – With two colour bulbs and a hub, this is a great starting point. However, you're not going to want to stop there, I promise you.