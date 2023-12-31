Must-watch Matthew McConaughey criminal caper leaves Netflix this week

It's New Year's Eve, which means it's day seven of T3's 12 Days of Streaming, where we bring you an essential movie suggestion each day from Christmas Day through to Twelfth Night. As the clock ticks down the minutes remaining of 2023, with many of the best streaming services' movies set to depart, there's an absolute stomper Guy Ritchie-directed movie that simply has to go onto your watchlist for New Year's Day.

The Gentlemen is a Cockney crime caper with an all-star cast that's as funny as it is rough and ready. With Matthew McConaughey joining the ranks alongside Charlie Hunnam, Colin Farrell, Hugh Grant, and Jeremy Strong, it's got a full roster of truly A-class actors that sees Ritchie return to his original gangster roots and succeed with aplomb. If you enjoyed Lock Stock and Snatch from many years before, you'll love The Gentlemen. Except you'd best be quick, as it leaves Netflix on 2 January!

Ritchie is well-known for his comedy-infused crime capers and The Gentlemen doesn't disappoint. Fans agree, too, scoring the flick a positive 85% score on Rotten Tomatoes. That's a deserved step above the critics' score of 75% – but that score is no surprise, as it echoes critics' sentiment of Ritchie's other similar movies.

It's a movie chock-full of accent mayhem too: Hugh Grant, who plays Fletcher, goes full-on Cockney and is shockingly brilliant; Colin Farrell, who plays Coach, leans into his Irish mother tongue with great hilarity; meanwhile Charlie Hunnum, who plays Ray, continues down his path of linguistic dysmorphia, but all entertain in abundance nonetheless.

The Gentlemen's plot is one ultimately of subterfuge. It's about an unlikely web of characters, from the high-class to the streets of London, whose paths cross when a private investigation goes off the rails. Various secrets and drugs are up for sale, with the money trail causing clashes both likely and unexpected.

So don't miss your chance to watch The Gentlemen before it vanishes, although Netflix does have stacks of new series planned for 2024, including 10 of the best Netflix shows you'll want to watch. While there had previously been a lot of talk about cancelling Netflix to save money – especially as the prices went up again again – there's now simply so much on the streaming service that it's almost impossible not to subscribe.