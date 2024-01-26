Move over Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 – a top foldable phone rival is here

There has really never been a better time to be a fan of foldable phones. Gone are the days when these devices were the alternative lurking in the shadows – these are taking over in a big way.

That popularity comes thanks to a wealth of new players in the market. But despite the sheer volume of new models from different brands, when it comes to the book-style foldable market, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 still reigns supreme.

But now, there's another competitor which is set to go toe-to-toe with the Korean brand. And it's one we've seen already – the Honor Magic V2. That looks set to offer some stiff competition for the Samsung phone – but can it knock it off its perch?

From the spec sheet, it certainly looks possible. The Magic V2 packs a whole host of top tech into a slim and light frame.

On the back, a triple-threat of cameras ensures top shot snapping prowess. You'll find 50MP units for main and ultra-wide duties, with a 20MP sensor for the telephoto lens. That pairs up with a pair of 16MP front-facing cameras.

Inside, you'll find a slim 5,000mAh battery with Honor's Wired SuperCharge technology enabled. That will give you 66W fast charging, which should be more than enough for most users.

That's paired with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip. That's a slightly older chipset, but it's tried and true, and should still offer exceptional power and performance for most daily tasks.

The dimensions are where this handset really takes off, though. At just 9.9mm thick and 231g, this is set to really dispel the myth that foldable phones are chunky. That's lighter than the new Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, and almost as slim. When you consider that there's a whole extra screen inside of it, that's quite remarkable.

The Honor Magic V2 will be available in the UK from the 2nd of February 2024. Pricing starts at £1,699.99, though do keep an eye out in the first few weeks as there will be countless pre-order deals and offers available.