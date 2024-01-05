Move over Garmin – this G-Shock looks like the best rugged smartwatch

The classic rugged watch has now got smartwatch credentials

The Casio G-Shock GPR-H1000
(Image credit: G-Shock)
Sam Cross
By Sam Cross
published

If there is one market segment in tech which has exploded out of nowhere in the last ten years, it's the smartwatch market. What was once the subject of child-like wonder now adorns almost every wrist you see.

If there is one group they tend to alienate, though, it's the traditional watch enthusiast. Whether that comes from a disdain for the flurry of notifications, or just a lack of wrist space, the two parties are rarely seen together.

That could all change here, though. Enter the latest in the G-Shock smartwatch range – the Casio G-Shock GPR-H1000 – which takes the ever-popular Rangeman and gives it a modern, technological kick.

The Casio G-Shock GPR-H1000

(Image credit: G-Shock)

The classic dust- and mud-resistant structure is now filled with a couple of sensors to monitor key health and fitness metrics. That includes a triple sensor which measures compass bearing, altitude and barometric pressure, and temperature.

That pairs up with an optical sensor for measuring heart rate, an accelerometer for tracking step count and a gyroscope for precise location tracking. All of that offers a comprehensive package of data about your body.

It's not the first time we've seen a G-Shock smartwatch hybrid. We've reviewed both the Casio G-Shock DW-H5600 and the Casio G-Shock GBD-H2000 previously here at T3.

The Casio G-Shock GPR-H1000

(Image credit: G-Shock)

However, the introduction of that technology into the ultra-rugged Rangeman series does push it a little further. In fact, I'd go as far as saying this looks ready to take on the best Garmin watches on the market, in the quest to be the best go-anywhere, do-anything watch. We'll have to wait and get hands on with the Casio to know for sure, but it certainly has some credentials worth taking note of.

If you fancy the sound of it, great news! The watch itself will be available from the 19th of January, so there isn't too long to wait. What's more, it's actually quite reasonably priced. With an RRP of £450, it sits in relative parity with the Apple Watch lineup and less than models like the Garmin Fenix 7.

CATEGORIES
Smartwatch
Sam Cross
Sam Cross
Staff Writer

Online news writer at T3.com, Sam has five years of experience in online and print journalism, with work featured in publications like Metro and Last Word on Sports. After years writing about music and football, Sam now turns his hand to bringing you news about new phones, smart home products, smart watches, laptops and TVs. Sam is a longtime fan and user of Apple products, including iPhones, MacBooks and Apple Watches.He’s also T3’s resident football expert, bringing you everything you need to know about the big games, including how to watch them. In his spare time, Sam is a keen guitarist, watch lover and (very) amateur golfer. 

Latest