Move over, Samsung Galaxy Fold: Motorola Razr (2019) is right around the corner

It's no secret that Motorola is working on a revamped version of the Motorola Razr – the classic flip-phone that took the world by storm in the mid-2000s. The handset could come with either a 6.2-inch or a 6.5-inch folding touchscreen and will launch by the end of 2019, according to CNET. There's also rumoured to be a small external screen on the front for viewing the current date and time and browsing notifications.

Unlike the Samsung Galaxy Fold and the forthcoming Huawei Mate X, the Motorola Razr (2019) isn't expected to be a top-tier flagship device. Instead, it's said to come with a mid-range Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 CPU, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. For comparison, Samsung's first foldable handset bundles a high-end Snapdragon 855 CPU, double the RAM (12GB) and four times the storage (512GB).

Motorola's intention here is to boil down the internals, so it can retail the handset for a lot less than the £1900 rival Samsung asks for the Galaxy Fold. It could be on to something, too. With a lower price tag, the positive reputation of the Motorola Razr brand and other nostalgic factors, this may just be a device that people flock to. After all, the traditional flip Motorola Razr is one of the best-selling phones of all time.