Most advanced dash cam ever? New Nextbase 622GW boasts 4K video, Alexa and what3words

Nextbase has announced its latest high-end dash cam, called the 622GW. Revealed at the CES 2020 tech show in Las Vegas, the camera goes on sale this spring.

The new camera borrows its familiar design from the rest of the Nextbase range, which includes the company's unique magnetic windscreen mount.

Video is recorded at up to 4K resolution and 30 frames per second through the camera’s 140-degree, F/1.3 lens, and there is also the option for 120 frames per second slow-motion video at 1080p Full HD, or 60fps at 1440p.

New for the Nextbase 622GW is integration with what3words, the location system which assigns a three word name to every three-square-metre plot of land worldwide. Used by the emergency services, what3words is a quick way to share your location should you get into difficulty and don’t know where you are, and its entire database is stored on the camera, so you can share your exact location without a data connection.

(Image credit: Nextbase)

Also new for this model is an extreme weather mode, which uses smart algorithms to improve image quality when driving through fog or heavy rain.

There’s also digital image stabilisation - a first for any dash cam, Nextbase claims - and enhanced night vision to help make your footage clear at all times of day and night, and when driving on any road surface. This is further boosted thanks to a new imaging sensor with larger pixels to capture more light.

The camera can be connected to a Nextbase’s Rear Camera Module to record rear-facing footage at the same time. There’s also Bluetooth 5.0 and 5GHz WiFi for connecting to your smartphone and downloading videos saved to the camera’s 8GB of internal storage, or your own microSD card.

(Image credit: Nextbase)

As with some other Nextbase offerings, an Alexa skill is included with the 622GW. This means you can ask the Alexa assistant of your car, smartphone or other nearby device to control the camera for you, by issuing commands like: “Alexa, ask my dash cam to start recording” or “Alexa, ask my dash cam to disable audio”. Alternatively, the camera can be controlled by tapping at the three-inch HD touch screen.

Finally, the 622GW has a parking mode which automatically wakes the camera up and starts recording when a collision is detected while parked. Stereo audio is recorded too, helping you work out which direction the sound came from.

Nextbase says the 622GW will be available from the spring, and it has an expected retail price of £249.

